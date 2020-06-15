After the weekend's virtual graduation ceremonies, local schools began offering graduates the chance to stop by their high school in person for pictures with their principals. Here's a look at a couple of drive-through graduations in Winston-Salem on Monday.
PHOTOS: Carver, Reynolds drive-through graduations
Andrew Dye
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
-
White House's focus on Forsyth COVID-19 cases brings attention, not surge in supplies
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.