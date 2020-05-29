The Salem Lake bait shop and the Historic Bethabara Park Visitor’s Center will reopen next week, but with restrictions in place, as Recreation & Parks phases back some services under Phase 2.
The bait shop will be open for limited sales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and visitors will be able to use the restrooms. Occupancy will be limited to ensure social distancing.
Free pier fishing and boat-launch hours remain from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Salem Lake Trail is open, but the outdoor restrooms remain closed and boat rentals are still suspended. Park gates will still close at 6 p.m.
The Historic Bethabara Park Visitor’s Center will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the gift shop will remain closed.
No more than 10 people may be in the visitor’s center at a time.
The park will resume offering tours by appointment only, Tuesdays through Sundays. Tour groups are limited to no more than 10 people.
Also starting Monday, Recreation & Parks will begin accepting reservations for park shelters for groups of 25 or less.
As was the case under Phase 1, parks (but not playgrounds), trails, greenways, dog parks and golf courses remain open.
Further facility openings are being planned and will be announced at a later date.
