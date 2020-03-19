PETA has placed a billboard to honor about 20 head of cattle that died as a result of a vehicle crash last month in Winston-Salem, the organization said Thursday.
The billboard, which proclaims, "I'm ME, Not MEAT. See the Individual. Go Vegan," is located on U.S. 52 near exit 107A. The billboard is about 2 miles west of the site of the traffic crash.
A cattle hauler ran off Interstate 40 East and overturned near the Clemmonsville Road exit on Feb. 18, resulting in the deaths of half the cattle on board.
Lamar Advertising Co. of Baton Rouge, La. received a request from PETA in late February to place the billboard, but the company doesn't accept advertising from the animal-rights group.
Brooke Rossi, a PETA spokesman, said she was uncertain which company owns the billboard with PETA's message on it.
"PETA's message for the drivers still on the road is that we can all eat delicious vegan food and save the lives of humans and cows alike," said Danielle Katz, PETA's director of campaigns.
