A man was shot Friday night outside the Forever 21 store at Hanes Mall, authorities aid.

One person was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a result of the shooting, which was called in to police at 8:37 p.m.

Police said that the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest was taken to the Winston-Salem Police Department, police Lt. Vincent Rega said.

"We're are conducting interviews and we are investigating," Rega said. "At this point there is a danger to the public."

This was not a random act. The shooter and the victim know each other, he said.

Police were still on the scene investigating and no other information was immediately available.

