A man was shot Friday night outside the Forever 21 store at Hanes Mall, authorities aid.
One person was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center as a result of the shooting, which was called in to police at 8:37 p.m.
Police said that the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
A person of interest was taken to the Winston-Salem Police Department, police Lt. Vincent Rega said.
"We're are conducting interviews and we are investigating," Rega said. "At this point there is a danger to the public."
This was not a random act. The shooter and the victim know each other, he said.
Police were still on the scene investigating and no other information was immediately available.
Please check back for updates as they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.