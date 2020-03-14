If you want to get tested for the coronavirus, you must first have some of the disease’s symptoms such as fever, a cough or shortness of breath and have been in close contact with someone with a confirmed case within the past two weeks, local, state and federal health officials said Friday.
“If you feel like you meet that criteria, call your health-care provider and seek further direction,” said Tony Lo Giudice, the assistant director of the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.
After those conversations, doctors could ask the sick people to come to their offices for treatment and to get tested, Lo Guidice said. Doctors or some other health care provider would collect a sample from a patient’s mouth and nose.
The doctor’s office would then submit their patients’ test kits to LabCorp. of Burlington or some other commercial lab to determine the results, Lo Guidice said.
Those criteria for testing are outlined on the website of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Clinicians also are encouraged to follow the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing people for coronavirus.
Other symptoms of coronavirus include persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face, the CDC said.
N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh has test kits for about 680 patients, and the agency has completed 101 tests for the coronavirus, state health officials say.
Novant Health announced Friday it is taking additional proactive measures to help control the spread of the coronavirus, including establishing a 24 hour/seven-day-a week hotline, screening centers, and triage tents outside of emergency departments including Forsyth Medical Center.
Public fear over the coronavirus has grown in the past few weeks.
There are 15 cases of the coronavirus in North Carolina, including two cases in Forsyth County, state and local health officials say.
In the United States, there are 2,499 cases of the coronavirus in 49 states and the District of Columbia, according to news reports. Fifty-five U.S. residents have died from the virus.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency Friday regarding coronavirus. Gov Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in North Carolina to reduce the spread of the virus.
Testing has lagged in the country, infuriating the public, local leaders and members of Congress, the New York Times has reported. Sick people across the country say they are being denied tests. Trump administration officials have promised repeatedly that enormous numbers of tests would soon be available, only to have the reality fall far short.
Trump said that federal health officials don’t want people taking the test unless they have certain symptoms.
“We don’t want people without symptoms to go and do that test,” Trump said, adding, “It’s totally unnecessary.”
