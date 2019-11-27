The Surry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the agency had made more than a dozen arrests involving “narcotics distribution” since Nov. 13. Several arrests were announced on charges other than drug crimes.
Working with the Mount Airy Police Department’s Narcotics Division, the sheriff’s office Narcotic’s Division seized undisclosed amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl marijuana and “other opiates” over the past 14 days.
In addition to the seized drugs, the sheriff’s office said its deputies recovered stolen property and various firearms.
Both agencies cite the two weeks’ worth of arrests as the benefits of cooperation between them.
“Working together eliminates jurisdictional lines and allows more personnel to help fight against illegal drug distribution within Surry County,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.
The people arrested and their charges are as follows:
*Kendra Beth Murray, 45, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Misty Dawn Oakley, 34, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Gregory Wayne Childress, 34, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale or use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Lester Oscar Westerband, 22, of Ararat, Va., is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
*William Richard Stone, 57, of Westfield, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling with a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
*Christopher Evan Crouse, 30, of Mount Airy, is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for use of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia.
*Kristy Lane Gates, 38, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Ronald Shane Watson, 49, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the use of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
*Michael Anthony Bowers, 29, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.
*Candida Michelle Bowers, 29, of Mount Airy, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a public officer.
*Eric Wayne Potts, 29, is charged with maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the use of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance inside the jail and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
*Matthew Ryan Erickson, 28, of Dobson, is charged with failure to pay child support, child abuse, breaking and entering and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
*Megan Elizabeth Berrier, 25, of Cana, Virginia, is charged with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
*Amanda Taylor Clubb, 45, of Mount Airy, is charged with felony larceny.
*Ryan Gray Hardy, 29, of Mount Airy, is charged with failure to pay child support.
*Justin Lee George, 28, of Mount Airy, is charged with breaking and entering, safecracking, injury to real property, possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to break and enter.
*Amanda Leigh Stager, 31, of Mount Airy, is charged with breaking and entering, safecracking, injury to real property, possession of stolen goods, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to break and enter and possession of burglary tools.
*Garret Tyler Know, 21, of Lowgap, was charged with assaulting a female.
