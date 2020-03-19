A new order from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will keep the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office from having to serve pending eviction notices on people until April. That means people who are facing eviction will get to stay in their homes until at least April 17.
Housing advocates have been urging county officials to stop eviction proceedings against Forsyth County residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough held a news conference Tuesday in which he said he had talked to Chief District Court Judge Lisa Menefee to draft an order to put a pause on eviction orders that were signed before Beasley halted all court proceedings for 30 days, including evictions.
But Menefee said she didn't have the authority to draft such an order. But on Thursday, Beasley issued another order that states "all pleadings, motions, notices, and other documents and papers that were or are due to be filed in any county of this state on or after" March 16 and before April 17 should be considered timely filed if they are filed at the close of business on April 17.
Christina Howell, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office, said the order means that any pending eviction orders that the sheriff's office had to serve would essentially be halted until April 17.
Kimbrough said Tuesday that the sheriff's office had 76 eviction orders it was legally obligated to serve on residents who were delinquent on their rent. Eight of those were magistrate summons and represent the beginning of the eviction process. The sheriff's office served four eviction orders on Tuesday. One of the tenants, however, paid the past-due amount and was allowed to remain in their home.
But the other three were evicted.
That left 64 eviction orders, or writs of possession, that the sheriff's office had to serve before March 23.
The order from Beasley means those 64 writs of possession will not have to be served now.
