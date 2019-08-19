A pedestrian was seriously injured when he was hit by a car on the 4100 block of Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem on Sunday night.
James Randolph Sanders, 34, was hit by a Kia Rio being driven by 23-year-old Malik Drequan Wilds of Winston-Salem, police said in a statement.
The crash occurred in the northbound lane of Indiana Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Sanders was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is being conducted by the Winston-Salem Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the
Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also go to Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on Facebook.