GREENSBORO – A group of peaceful protesters is expected to gather at Friendly Center at 2 p.m. today, according to a Greensboro Police Department press release.
More details from the release:
The Shops at Friendly Center is privately owned, including the parking areas. Management is allowing the group to assemble on the property.
The decision to remove the group would have to be made by Shops at Friendly Center management.
The Greensboro Police Department is aware of the situation and will have officers available to handle any violations of law or traffic issues on public roads.
