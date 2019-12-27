When a drive-thru on the main drag in Clemmons opened in July, JournalNow.com readers were interested enough to make it one of the most-read restaurant stories of the year, second only to the Popeyes opening.
Payper Plates on Lewisville-Clemmons Road (between Pizza hut and sam's Ice Cream) offered Southern cuisine to go. Think fried bologna, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese and collard greens.
But owner Faye Simmons said in December that the concept wasn't working, and the restaurant closed. She is, however, looking into a different location with space to eat in.
