Paula McCoy has qualified to run as an unaffiliated candidate for the Northeast Ward seat on the Winston-Salem City Council.
McCoy obtained the signatures of 283 registered voters in the Northeast Ward as required by the Forsyth County Board of Elections, which means that her name will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, according to Tim Tsujii, the county elections director.
McCoy, a registered Democrat, signed her notice of candidacy Monday and paid her filing fee, Tsujii said.
In early March, McCoy announced her plans to run as an unaffiliated candidate for the Northeast Ward seat, which had been held for more 40 years by Vivian Burke.
Late last year, Burke, who died in May, announced that she wouldn’t run again. Her daughter-in-law, Barbara Hanes Burke, a member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, won the hotly contested Democratic primary in March to replace the elder Burke.
There is no Republican candidate for the seat.
McCoy and a group of volunteers spent about four months collecting signatures amid the coronavirus pandemic. McCoy said they collected 523 signatures of registered voters in the Northeast Ward, but local election officials validated only 283 of them.
“We decided the only way that we could do it was go door to door,” McCoy said. “We had to mask up.
She said residents in the Northeast Ward told her and her volunteers that it is time for a change on the city council.
That message isn’t a criticism of Barbara Burke, who defeated two opponents in the Democratic primary, McCoy said.
Barbara Burke didn’t return a phone call, an email or a text message requesting comment about McCoy’s candidacy.
“Voters wanted a choice in the November elections,” McCoy said.
Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon, who lost in the primary, was nominated by the Northeast Ward Democrats to fill Burke’s seat after Burke’s death. Parmon’s term will end after the election, when new board members are sworn in.
In 2019, McCoy retired as the executive director of Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, a job she held for five years. NBN is a community organization that provides support and guidance to neighborhood leaders and grassroots organizations in Winston-Salem.
During her career, McCoy also worked as the president and chief executive for the N.C. Minority Support Center within the Generations Community Credit Union in Durham, the program director for the Local Initiatives Support Corp. in Winston-Salem and the executive director of the Northwest Child Development Corp. in Winston-Salem.
Burke is a retired teacher and administrator for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
