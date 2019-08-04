Two mass shootings the day before this week’s Sunday church services left local pastors figuring out how to address the tragedies with their congregations.
Saturday afternoon, a shooter killed at least 20 people in a shopping center in El Paso, Texas. A few hours later, another shooter killed nine more people in Dayton, Ohio. Pastors had to decide how to handle the shock their parishioners felt, either through special prayers or changes to the planned sermons.
Rev. Ginny Tobiassen, pastor at Home Moravian Church, said she didn’t even know about the second shooting until she was already at the church on Sunday morning. She did not give the main sermon Sunday, but focused on the shootings in a pastoral prayer that comes at the end of each week’s service called “prayers for the church and the world.”
“Generally, this prayer will address a number of topics, but this was the only topic of prayer today,” she said on Sunday.
Her congregation, she said, was “expressing distress” about the two shooting incidents. “They were grateful for a prayer, I think,” she said. “I will say there’s a lot of distress, a lot of helplessness.”
“I share the reaction of my congregation,” she added.
Pastor Lia Scholl at Wake Forest Baptist Church did not change her sermon this week but added a prayer that she said has sadly become too common. After each mass shooting, she said, she does a specific prayer. “it’s the same prayer, and I get up, say it’s the same prayer and how much I wish I didn’t have to say this prayer again.”
The prayer, originally published on the Faith in Action Facebook page in 2013, says that the pain felt, lives lost, and tears shed in the most recent tragedy are those felt in previous tragedies. Scholl updates the prayer each time with names of more recent incidents and current statistics. “And today, I had to say, unfortunately, that was all before Dayton,” she said.
Rev. Ron Baity, pastor of Berean Baptist Church, asked for special prayer for the families of those involved in the shootings.
“It was a prayer before the sermon in the Sunday School hour,” he said. “We asked the folks to lift these people up during the time of this great tragedy that had been brought upon them.”
He has changed a sermon because of a shooting, but he did not do that this time.
“If we preach to it all the time, we’d probably be preaching on it 50 percent of the time,” he said. “I have in times past had sermons about why people choose to do things of this magnitude.
“Our entire church is grieving over the tragedy, the loss of loved ones, the grief that they are having to experience because of the stupidity of the shooters, both in El Paso and Ohio.”
The Rev. John Mendez of Emmanuel Baptist Church was out sick Sunday morning, but said he had planned to change his Sunday sermon to address the El Paso shooting, carried out by a man who had allegedly posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online, and his belief that the shooter was influenced by comments made by President Donald Trump.
“My focus would have been on the tragedy in terms of the racist rhetoric that gives reason and a ridiculous rationale to, particularly, his base,” Mendez said. “It’s a stream of incidents that come from a common cause. Racism in America is as real and as popular as apple pie.”
However, as the topic of a tragedy such as these is addressed in churches, it’s important that those places serve as an area where such difficult topics can be discussed, said the Rev. Glenn G. Davis, head of the first responder chaplaincy program with Wake Forest Baptist Health.
“I’ve had many conversations with congregation leaders,” he said. “With any tragic event, not just a mass shooting but something that is so impactful upon any community, I think a key thing is, in the immediate aftermath, to ask ‘What should we do?’”
He said that it is important for pastors to give parishioners “time and space to grieve, ask questions, and express their emotions — senselessness, fear, anger, feeling numb — and really be prepared as a faith leaders for a multitude of reactions. Pastors are privileged to be with people through all kinds of rites of passage.”
In dealing with a situation like this, he said it’s important for pastors to help people struggling to feel safe and secure; give them a chance to vent their frustrations without judgment; and help them deal with trauma in their own ways.
“Some of the questions include what is our capacity to take care of ourselves if that should happen here, how do we care for one another and help each other heal,” he said.