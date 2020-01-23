Faith leaders and police officers met Thursday to begin a collaborative training initiative to improve the relationship between the Winston-Salem Police Department and the city community at large.
Known as Pastors on Patrol, the event saw about 20 pastors from various churches gather in a basement classroom at Wake Forest University’s Scales Fine Arts Center where Winston-Salem officers offered a crash course on police crisis-deescalation tactics.
Led by police Sgt. Sammy Langdon of the department’s training division, faith leaders saw first-hand some of the strategies employed by city police, and gained more insight into an officer’s mindset when responding to calls.
Officers exist in a state of “hypervigilance,” Langdon explained, meaning they’re always on edge. It’s because of the tension, Langdon said, that officers can come across as terse or demanding.
“Everything is lethal in their minds,” Langdon said.
Langdon encouraged the pastors to take some of the deescalation tactics used by police and apply them to situations within their congregations or as a community leader. Specifically, he stressed the importance of active listening and remaining calm in chaotic situations.
While part of the meeting was used for police to impart training, some pastors used it to ask questions about certain tactics and about policing in general. Langdon, along with Assistant Chief William Penn and Assistant Chief Wilson S. Weaver II, stressed they focus on being community-oriented.
“Some of the best trained law-enforcement officers in the state come out of Winston-Salem,” Weaver said.
Langdon said he trains recruits to actively engage with the people in their patrol beats because it makes for a better experience interacting with people.
“You don’t get good experience with successfully interacting with your community by sitting in your patrol car waiting for the next call for service to come in,” Langdon said.
Pastor Gloria Samuels, of Great Commission Community Church on Ogburn Drive, said she came primarily because she’s interested in how to strengthen ties between police and her community.
“I live in the 27105 (zip code), so my area is where we have police there often,” Samuels said. “We have a relationship with police where when we came to the community our goal was to partner with them to make it as safe as we can.”
Samuels said there is a level of mistrust between some citizens and the police, saying a lot of “healing” needs to take place.
Police Chief Catrina Thompson echoed Samuels’ comments on trust, saying Thursday’s event was a good step in building some of it.
“Trust is something you have to constantly get and constantly work on,” Thompson said.
At a Tuesday press conference, Thompson said that broadening community engagement is a priority for the department in 2020.
On Thursday, she said seeing a roomful of pastors was encouraging and was a good step towards connecting with parts of the city police might not otherwise be able to reach.
“This is exactly what we need,” Thompson said. “We have to work to establish trust and legitimacy in our community.”
