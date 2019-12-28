A venerable Winston-Salem congregation found itself temporarily without a home when it lost its church building and property in a bankruptcy proceeding that came to a head in the spring of 2019.
The Greater Cleveland Avenue Christian Church, founded in 1893, defaulted on its mortgage in 2018 and owed Tennessee-based Apex Bank $3.3 million when it faced a May 24 foreclosure sale.
The mortgage covered the new sanctuary the church had built on Lansing Drive in 1999 and the next-door Family Life Center built in 2000.
During the bankruptcy proceedings, Apex had criticized the church for paying its pastor, Bishop Sheldon McCarter, a salary of close to $100,000 per year, plus a yearly housing allowance of $57,000, $35,000 in health insurance and a $15,000 car allowance.
The church offered to cut McCarter's salary but let him keep an unspecified amount of "love offerings" given by the congregation. The church also wanted more time to come up with financing.
A war of words developed between Apex and the church. The church put an invocation against Satan and Apex bank on its web page, and Apex said in a court document that McCarter had effectively perjured himself when he said the church could work under a previous reorganization plan.
Meanwhile, people in the community came out in support of the church and its pastor. Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough called publicly on Facebook for people to support the church, and McCarter said he had gotten words of support from the mayor and members of the city council.
On May 22, bankruptcy Judge Catharine Aron ruled that the church had not shown it could afford to pay off its debt, and ordered the bankruptcy sale to go forward.
Two days later, Apex Bank was the only bidder in the foreclosure sale, but the drama wasn't quite over: Apex went to court in early June saying the church was stalling on leaving the property. The judge gave the church one more Sunday in the building.
During the last service, McCarter called the events "a temporary interruption," and the church found a new place to worship.
At year's end, Apex Bank still owned the church property on Lansing Drive.
