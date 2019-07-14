Rewind the clocks to 1969 and sample some moon pies as you watch the moment man walked on the moon for the first time at Kaleideum North’s event Saturday.
An Apollo 11 documentary will be one of many attractions at Kaleideum’s “Moon Rocks” party, from 6 to 10 p.m., in celebration of the 50-year anniversary of man walking on the moon.
Attendees will be able to listen to an audio feed recorded as astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin count down to the launch of a model rocket and view stars through professional telescopes with the Forsyth Astronomical Society.
Retro attire is encouraged at the 1969-themed party, which will feature ’60s pop and rock music from a live band and a chance to make tie-dyed bandanas.
There will also be a Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon planetarium laser show at 10 p.m. at the event, held at the museum on Hanes Mill Road.
Tickets are available online or at the door.
The celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing will continue with activities through Labor Day, including moon puppet shows, galaxy slime making and moon-inspired laser shows.