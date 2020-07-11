HIGH POINT — Part of South Main Street will be closed for most of Tuesday so utility workers can install cellular equipment.
The road will be closed in both directions between High and Commerce avenues from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., N.C. Department of Transportation said Saturday in a news release. The closure will allow utility crews to put new cellular transmission equipment on the roof of the building at 101 S. Main St., DOT said.
Detour for southbound traffic: High Avenue, Wrenn Street, Commerce Avenue, and Main Street.
Detour for northbound traffic: Commerce Avenue, Elm Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Main Street.
DOT warns drivers to be careful while in work zones and to plan for some delays.
