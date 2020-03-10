In the midst of identified cases of coronavirus in North Carolina, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system is asking parents to keep sick students at home.
That applies to students who don’t feel well, present signs of illness, appear weak or ill, and especially if they are running a temperature, said Brent Campbell, a WS/FCS spokesman.
“We also do not want students to come back to school until they have gone without the help of fever-reducing medication and without a fever for more than 24 hours,” Campbell said. “While that is really nothing new, we are hoping to heighten and remind parent awareness.”
Just when sick students in the school system are sent home is left up to the best advice the district receives from school nurses or a school administrator in the absence of a nurse.
“Students who are not feeling well and presenting symptoms of illness are usually sent home, especially if they have a fever,” said Campbell. “We know it can be difficult for parents to come in the middle of the day, but we appreciate their partnership in helping to reduce exposure of any illness to other students or staff by taking their child home or keeping them home when they are ill.”
Tony Lo Giudice, assistant public health director for the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, said that parents should not send their children to school if they are sick.
“If a child becomes ill during the school day, a school staff member will contact the parent/guardian and ask that they pick the student up as quickly as possible,” said Lo Giudice.
Each school has its own system for meeting the needs of students who get sick at school.
“As with all illnesses, students do not return to their classroom,” Lo Giudice said. “The student waits for pick-up in an area designated by the school.”
Some educational institutions are calling off trips and others are going so far as to suspend on-campus classes.
Duke University said Tuesday that on-campus classes will be suspended until further notice, and the university will move to remote instruction, such as video for all undergraduate, graduate and professional schools.
Forsyth Technical Community College canceled Friday’s college-sponsored trip to Ireland on Tuesday, which affected nine students and two faculty members, because of the worldwide coronavirus epidemic, said Judi Saint Sing, a Forsyth Tech spokeswoman. The college had previously canceled a trip to Japan on Feb 28, which affected 21 students and three faculty members.
“We are not allowing faculty and staff to travel domestically or internationally to areas that have high outbreaks of COVID-19 (also known as the new coronavirus),” Saint Sing said.
After Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Tuesday, Wake County Public Schools canceled all field trips.
Campbell said that WS/FCS’s task force and administrative team has a list of all field trips and is evaluating them and asking schools to not plan new trips unless they are approved by their instructional superintendent.
“At this moment, our health authorities are not advising the cancellation of field trips inside the United States,” Campbell said. “We understand that can change, quickly. That is why the district has compiled a list of all school trips until the end of the year and will carefully consider each situation and make decisions believed to be in the best interest of students, or as directed by the Health Department.”
He said that parents are being advised to look into deposit information, trip insurance and other information about students’ upcoming trips.
In addition, the district is asking principals and school leaders to look into options in the event trips will need to be rescheduled.
WFU officials closed the university-owned study-abroad center in Venice, Italy on Feb. 28 in response to the spread of the coronavirus in northern Italy.
The group of 19 Wake Forest University students and one faculty member left its study-aboard center in Venice by March 1 and will have exceeded the 14-day incubation period prior to their return, said Cheryl Walker, a WFU spokeswoman.
The university said there’s no evidence that any of the students has been exposed to the coronavirus.
Before they return to the WFU campus, the Student Health Service will send a screening questionnaire that they must complete, Walker said.
“They will be asked if they have had any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and if they have been tested,” Walker said. “If any student reports symptoms, Wake Forest will follow the guidance of local and state public health officials concerning testing, isolation and care.
“The university will take appropriate steps to address the safety and well-being of faculty, staff and students,” Walker said.
Updated prevention recommendations
With the declared state of emergency in effect, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health is urging residents to follow the updated prevention recommendations from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Center to help agencies coordinate the response from one location and makes it easier to buy medical supplies, protect consumers from price gouging, and increase county health departments’ access to state funds.
Currently, there are seven cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.
The local health department said that none of those cases are in Forsyth County and that the risk of contracting the virus remains low here.
“We’re continuing to work with state and local partners and are in communication with City/County Emergency Management, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, local hospitals and other partner agencies in this rapidly changing situation,” said Forsyth County Public Health Director Joshua Swift. “There are no identified cases in Forsyth County, but we recommend everyone take precautions to protect against this virus and its spread.”
To prevent this virus from spreading, people are encouraged to wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoid close contact with people who are ill, stay home if you’re sick, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.
Many of the updated N.C. DHHS recommendations involve people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19, meaning people who are 65 years of age or older, have chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes, or have a weakened immune system.
People at high risk of severe illness are asked to avoid large groups of people as much as possible; avoid large gatherings such as concert venues, conventions, church services, sporting events and crowded social events; and avoid cruise travel and non-essential air travel.
