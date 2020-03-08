MOCKSVILLE — A handful of vehicles, pickup trucks mostly, were parked in a row on a grassy slope. A small group, men and a couple of teenagers, stood in a semi-circle taking turns firing at paper targets posted downhill a short distance away.
The shots came in regular, measured bursts. Pop, pop, pop. Sunday drivers scooting past after church barely looked up; it was just a regular afternoon in the country as recreational shooters fired handguns in a controlled, safe environment on private property.
A few miles farther down Sheffield Road in a home that’s been in the Cleary family for generations, another group was meeting.
They’d recently learned details about a proposal to build a large-scale, long-distance gun range and paramilitary training center on nearby property.
Time was short — a March 17 meeting of the Davie County Board of Adjustment to consider a special-use permit for the land is fast approaching — and neighbors worried about a serious incursion into their quality of life (and property value) had to figure a way to make their voices heard.
Before it’s too late.
“I’m for the stuff he’s trying to do. I own an AR-15,” said Jody Blackwelder, a 42-year-old small businessman and father referring to a special-use permit application filed by an outfit called Recoil Management Academy. “Just not here, not near a neighborhood. This is a fast-growing area.”
He’d seen — and heard — the target shooting down the road. But that’s a much different proposition than the vision laid out in Recoil Management’s application.
“We’re not talking about 20 rounds on a Sunday afternoon,” he said. “We’re talking about 20,000 a day.”
Quiet country lifestyle
If the plan — and accompanying script — sounds familiar, it’s because this same scenario played out in 2018 across the line in Yadkin County.
Recoil Management had a very similar plan to put the same kind of training center near Yadkinville.
Back then, Recoil Management, which is led by a former military man named Kirk Peavy, approached the Yadkin County Board of Adjustment asking for a conditional-use permit to build a facility with long-range, elevated shooting towers, classroom space and, eventually perhaps, a helicopter pad and night training.
The official plan, then and now, emphasizes family-friendly sport shooting geared toward education and safety. Online, however, Recoil Management Group projected a larger, more ambitious image: a training facility for law enforcement, military groups and executive personal protection.
Think something big enough to support private military-style contractors similar to Blackwater Security. Remember them? Its employees have been judged guilty of war crimes committed in Iraq.
Except that this time, instead of being built in wide-open deserts of the American West or marshy lowlands in eastern North Carolina, this facility would be in a few miles off Interstate 40 in a country community filled with small churches and family homes.
That’s what has the neighbors in the small, unincorporated community of Cleary’s Crossroad so concerned. The roads winding through the area are named for families who’ve lived there for generations — Cleary, Duke Whittaker, etc.
A prime example is a white clapboard church, now owned by Covenant Community Church, which abuts the 138-acre plot owned by Peavy and his wife, Christina. It’s been a local landmark since the 19th century.
The Peavys, by contrast, executed a formal deed of transfer for their property just last spring.
“If I were poetic, and I’m not, I’d use words like calm, peaceful, tranquil. If this thing moves in, it will never be the same,” said Anita Allen, a resident who’s helping to organize opposition. “This sounds like a tactical training facility that ought to be miles away from people. If it gets approved, there is no going back.”
Judging from the views afforded by public roads and neighbors amenable to letting visitors walk their land, the area is like many others in rural North Carolina.
Clusters of homes dot the sides of wide-open roads. Many are sturdy brick ranchers that have been here for decades, others mobile homes and still others centered in small developments that branch off from single access roads.
The land where the proposed training center would be is rolling, has a stand of hardwoods buffering its boundary with Covenant Community Church, a nice home and a picturesque lake.
The beginnings of an access road have been built off Duke Whittaker Road, where a lone sign showing the date of the upcoming Board of Adjustment meeting has sprouted in recent days as required by law.
“We’re just now finding out (details),” said Jean Cleary, whose family home abuts the larger 138-acre tract. “It was surprising. We’ve lived a quiet life out here all our lives. We’re country people. It’s all we’ve ever known.”
Details just emerging
The Davie County Board of Adjustment is made up of five interested residents appointed by commissioners.
After a public hearing, it could approve the request, deny it outright or table it for consideration at a later date. A decision is subject to appeal in Superior Court, an expensive and time-consuming proposition.
The board’s decisions, while occasionally noteworthy for an area grappling with issues that come with rapid growth, generally don’t generate as much pushback from residents as the training center proposed by Recoil Management and the Peavys.
“We expect that it will be full,” said Andrew Meadwell, the county director of planning and development. “It will be up to the chairman, but these boards have been very liberal in terms of letting everyone speak.”
Charles Baker, a trustee of Covenant Community Church, expects that he will be one of those speakers.
“Our concern, number one, is that it’s in our backyard,” Baker said. “A church has been on that property since 1837. There’s been a church there forever. We’re concerned about noise and the safety aspect.
“If there are stray bullets, a matter of when and how often, not if … it doesn’t lend itself to being safe.”
So far, the Peavys have spoken only through a 66-page special-use permit application filed with the county in mid-February. Messages left with Recoil Management last week seeking further comment were not returned.
That’s not surprising. Peavy wasn’t overly communicative in 2018, either. A lawyer and consultants did most of the talking at a 2018 public hearing in Yadkinville.
The application filed in Davie, like the prior version across the county line, contains the results of a detailed (and likely expensive) sound study commissioned by Recoil Management that shows noise impact below levels set by local ordinances. It also has one hand-written line which says there will be no shooting on Sundays.
The document also lays out plans to recycle the lead and brass left behind by shooters — an environmental threat to local waterways seized upon by opposition in Yadkin County.
And in an effort to show that the training center would be an economic plus for the county, the Peavys also included four letters of interest from firearms instructors and local sheriffs including Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman.
The letters are not binding contracts; they’re merely indications of interest. Peavy wrote them, and the addressees simply signed and returned them.
Still, it didn’t go unnoticed in Davie County that the elected sheriff has indicated he’s interested in using county tax dollars to irritate some of the very same citizens who pay those taxes.
Recreational shooting already takes place on the property. A row of targets has been set in the ground in front of large earthen berms. Nothing out of the ordinary there; the folks practicing marksmanship farther down Sheffield last Sunday illustrated that clearly.
Still, neighbors have been alarmed by the use of what sounds like Tannerite — exploding rifle targets. “My mother’s 93 years old,” Jean Cleary said. “I couldn’t explain to her what was happening. All I could do was tell her to turn the TV up wide open.”
Neighbors who are planning to fight the proposal, to a man or woman, are quick to say their objections are not anti-gun. Far from it.
“If it was, I wouldn’t be doing this,” Blackwelder said. Rather, his objection is rooted in scale and volume.
“What’s being pitched isn’t for recreational (shooting),” he said. “You don’t spend that kind of money for me to be able to come down the road to shoot one day a month. You do it to make millions training (military) contractors for the government.”
