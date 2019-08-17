LEXINGTON — A paramedic suffered leg injuries early Saturday morning when she and an ambulance were hit by a car in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot on the south side of town, the Lexington Police Department reported.
Police said a man driving a black Mustang struck the paramedic around 12:37 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the business at 160 Lowes Blvd. The paramedic was getting out of the ambulance and was pinned between the car and the ambulance.
The paramedic was not identified. Police said she received serious injuries to both her legs, and was taken to Lexington Medical Center, then flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Nathan Fowler, 36, of Clemmons, the driver of the Mustang, was charged with careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, felony hit and run and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on emergency personnel.
Police said the Mustang crashed into yellow cement barriers at the grocery side of Walmart after striking the paramedic. Fowler went into the store and was arrested without incident after officers arrived, police said.