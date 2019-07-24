People are complaining to Winston-Salem officials that panhandlers downtown are getting too aggressive, and are calling on the city to do something about it.
Bobby Finch, a partner in Triad Commercial Properties, wrote an email complaining about panhandlers that’s getting circulated among leaders downtown, the mayor and city administrators. In his email Finch also proposes moving the Clark Campbell Transportation Center and a drug treatment center on Fourth Street, saying both draw panhandlers.
In the email, Finch recounts encounters he said other people have passed along to him, and recounts a few of his own.
“I have been shocked by the level of harassment I’ve experienced personally on Fourth Street coming and going from lunch meetings recently,” Finch wrote in the email, which he concludes by saying that he “would hate to see all the progress that has been made downtown be undermined by allowing this unacceptable activity to continue.”
Finch hit a nerve, apparently: Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, sent a response to the email to Mayor Allen Joines, Mark Owens, president of the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, and Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem, in which Thiel said “this summer has seen a significant increase in aggressive panhandling in Winston-Salem.”
It’s not a knock at the homeless, Thiel told the Journal in a telephone interview. The problem is when people go beyond simply asking for money politely.
“We have had people followed and walked up to very quickly,” Thiel said. “People present themselves and will not take a simple no for an answer. People feel they (the panhandlers) are getting very close to them sometimes. There are threats, or just popping up out of nowhere. People are aggressively pursuing on many occasions.”
Thiel said the problem is one talked about and shared among “stakeholders from all parts of downtown,” and isn’t simply a response to Finch’s email.
“We want people to think downtown is a welcome place and that everyone is welcome,” Thiel said. “But everyone who is coming should be able to come without getting aggressively panhandled.”
In his email, Finch tells how he recently heard a business client he met at a downtown business telling his wife to use Uber to get a ride down several blocks of Fourth Street after he had been “aggressively accosted” by two men.
Sgt. Kevin Bowers of the Downtown Bike Patrol said that in the incident Finch recounts, no one apparently called the police.
“Some of the information we get is days old, and that makes it difficult to stay on top of things,” Bowers said. “We would prefer that if people are a victim of that, or a party to that, if they see something, report it when it is happening. We are getting a lot of reports of it being very aggressive in nature. A lot of that is coming after the fact.”
Police will investigate if called, Bowers said, adding that most of the people panhandling downtown don’t even have the permit the city requires to beg legally.
Even people with a permit are restricted in what they can do and where, Bowers said. According to the city ordinance, panhandling can’t be done at outdoor dining areas or within 100 feet of an automatic teller machine. Panhandlers can’t engage in “accosting another ... or forcing oneself upon the company of another,” the ordinance states.
“Some folks may think it is minor and that we don’t want to know about it, but we do,” Bowers said. “If we don’t know about it, we can’t do anything.”
Finch said he knows that there are people down on their luck, but that the people he is complaining about are “there for no other reason than to harass people and ask for money.”
“I am all for trying to help people who may be down and out,” Finch said. “But there are other, more productive ways to help people. I am all about helping Samaritan Ministries and other outlets where they can get back on their feet. But it is not productive to have them out there, and it may have a negative impact on downtown.”
Finch, in his email, advocates moving the transportation and the drug-treatment center as efforts toward a solution to panhandling. But Bowers said he can’t say that either of those places are the source of problems.
“At the transportation center, the vast majority of people are not causing problems on a daily basis,” Bowers said. While drug-treatment clients have sometimes been reported for being on private property, Bowers said, he knows of no cases of clients engaged in panhandling.
Joines responded to the Finch email by asking City Manager Lee Garrity to see what can be done about aggressive panhandling.
“I am getting calls from other downtown businesses,” Joines wrote, adding in an interview that he sees panhandling as a problem that “kind of waxes and wanes” over the years.
Garrity said the city will be looking for solutions, but that simply asking people for money, in a non-aggressive way, won’t get people arrested. The city can enforce its permit requirements, Garrity said, adding that he doubts any court would lock up someone for not having a permit.
“You can’t arrest people just for panhandling or loitering, if they are not aggressive or under the influence” Garrity said.
Ralph Womble, a downtown advocate who serves on the board of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, said in an email that the panhandling problem “is getting worse and worse,” and called for more bike patrol officers.
“It is a function of police proximity,” Womble said. “If they are not around and people don’t see them, people are more likely to be aggressively panhandling.”
The bike patrol has 10 officers at present, and is authorized for 12. Womble thinks it could use even more officers than that.
Bowers said more is better when it comes to staffing.
“A lot of what police work comes down to is visibility,” Bowers said.