Some people attending the first of a series of public meetings on how the Winston-Salem City Council is elected said Tuesday that they fear any change could hurt black representation.
About 25 people turned out for an information session at Carver High School. Two more sessions are scheduled for this week. Members of the Local Governance Study Commission hope to learn through the meetings how people feel about such concepts as partisan vs. nonpartisan contests and whether the city council should have some at-large members.
Former school board member Vic Johnson, one of those attending the Tuesday session, told a reporter that more at-large seats could be a setback for the black community.
In the 1940s, Johnson said, many streets in black neighborhoods were unpaved.
“We didn’t get cement on the streets until we got black representation,” he said. “We need to be where the money is so we can get some of it. I’m trying to figure out what is wrong with the way it is.”
The study commission was the outcome of a spat between city of Winston-Salem officials and state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, last spring when Lambeth introduced a bill that would have divided the city into five wards and created three at-large council seats.
Some council members reacted with anger when the plan put forward by Lambeth — drafted by legislative staff without regard to demographics, Lambeth said — had the effect of putting three black Democratic council members into one ward.
Currently, each of the eight city council members represents a ward, and only residents of the ward vote for their representative. Everyone gets to cast a ballot for mayor, but the mayor has no vote except in a tie on the council.
The current council has four black members and four white ones. Politically, the board is 7-1 Democratic.
The information sessions are not held in a public-hearing format. Rather, attendees are shown a video explaining the different election methods, then get to look at displays explaining the methods in more detail. City officials are there to answer questions and hand out survey forms for people to fill out.
The ward- or district-only system is not the only way to organize a council, those at Tuesday’s session were told. Councils can include a mix of at-large and district representatives, and they can be all elected at the same time or serve staggered terms.
Term lengths can be two or four years, and mayors can be allowed to vote on all matters or only to break a tie.
The study group has heard from government policy wonks and learned how cities across North Carolina elect their council by a wide variety of methods. Many do have some at-large members.
“It is a learning process,” said David Branch, who co-chairs the study panel. “We thought we would learn from the community what they want.”
Morticia “Tee-Tee” Parmon, running for election to the Northeast Ward council seat being vacated by Vivian Burke, came to the meeting saying the city doesn’t “have to reinvent the wheel.”
More at-large representation “dilutes the voice of the African American community,” she said, adding that she thinks the push to look at other election methods may come from people uncomfortable with the number of black council members.
Deborah Daniels said after hearing the presentation Tuesday that at-large representation would make council representation “more generic” since a resident would not have a single council member representing them.
Sheila Sullivan said she heard about the meeting at church and decided to come out and learn.
“It will take more digesting,” she said, declining to state a preference among the election methods.
The commission is likely to wrap up its work this spring, when it could possibly make some sort of recommendation, Branch said.
Phil Carter, a candidate for the council’s East Ward seat, said wards should be left as is but suggested term limits — an option not on the survey form, though it does have a catch-all section for other comments
James Kennedy gave the city high marks for holding the sessions.
“They are doing a good job to provide the citizens with what we need to decide whether they should make a change,” he said.
