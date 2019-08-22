Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
The new Konnoak Elementary School classrooms feature desks with two wheels that allow for ease of movement; magnetized, writable whiteboards; and touchscreen Promethean board that can be raised and lowered.
The new Konnoak Elementary School classrooms feature desks with two wheels that allow for ease of movement; magnetized, writable whiteboards; and touchscreen Promethean board that can be raised and lowered.
The shared media center at the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School.
Walt Unks/Journal
The makers' space in the new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School features tables where students can collaborate on non-traditional learning projects.
Walt Unks/Journal
The gym at the new Paisley IB Magnet School.
Walt Unks/Journal
The gymnatorium at the new Konnoak Elementary School has dividers that open into the cafeteria.
Walt Unks/Journal
The new Paisley IB Magnet School and Lowrance Middle School includes a large auditorium suitable for drama, music and dance productions.
Walt Unks/Journal
The new Paisley IB Magnet School has collaborative learning spaces where students work outside the traditional classroom.
Walt Unks/Journal
The new Paisley IB Magnet School has collaborative learning spaces where students work outside the traditional classroom.
Students, teachers and staff at three Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools will start the school year on Monday in new facilities.
Paisley IB Magnet and Lowrance Middle schools will share a building at 1394 Thurmond St. on the site of the old Paisley High School, but operate as separate schools. Konnoak Elementary School’s new building is at 3200 Renon Road, adjacent to the former school.
The construction projects are part of the $350 million bond request that was approved by voters in 2016.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Interim Superintendent Kenneth Simington said that the new 224,000-square-foot Paisley-Lowrance is now the largest school in the district, in terms of square footage.
“It focuses on a magnet school that provides unique opportunities — an IB program,” Simington said. The International Baccalaureate program, for grades 6 through 10, encourages students to embrace and understand the connections between traditional subjects and the real world, and become critical and reflective thinkers.
Simington said that the Lowrance part of the building will serve special-needs students.
He said that Konnoak has been on the district’s project list since 2006.
“We are happy for the Konnoak community and the community that that replacement school is in,” Simington said.
Colon Moore, the director of construction planning and operations for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that both projects kicked off the 2016 bond.
“I think the community is really excited about both of them,” Moore said. “The opportunity to integrate the Paisley and the Lowrance populations, to put that all under one roof, is a great opportunity for our city and county.”
He said that the biggest challenge in constructing both buildings, which has taken nearly two years, was the weather “with the amount of rain that we had in 2018. It was the wettest year that we’ve had in a long time.”
He said that the labor market has also been a challenge because it is hard to find skilled labor.
“With all the construction work going on, it’s just really hard to get people,” Moore said.
He added that getting the schools open has been a team effort.
“I take my hat off to our maintenance and operations department,” Moore said.
Paisley-Lowrance
The total project cost for the Paisley and Lowrance schools’ project is $47 million. The building sits on fields previously used for PE and athletics and the former Paisley football field. It contains 340,000 brick, 335,000 concrete blocks, seven tons of structural steel, as well as 12,500 cubic yards of concrete, which is enough to install nearly 3.5 miles of highway. The old Paisley school will eventually be torn down to make way for new PE fields.
Paisley and Lowrance will be under one roof and share such common areas as the cafeteria, media center, auditorium, office and courtyard space, but each school will have its own gym for PE instruction. A 320-seat auditorium will allow Paisley to highlight its arts program.
Lowrance, which was previously housed at Atkins High School, will offer a course aimed at helping students learn to live independently. It will have a fully furnished apartment that includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom.
Samantha Manring, the principal of Lowrance, talked about how refreshing it is to have a new building and classrooms that fit in the design for the school’s students.
“We have these special changing areas,” Manring said. She said that the changing areas, which are new to Lowrance, are important because some students cannot use their limbs and are in wheelchairs.
“There’s a lift in there to help the teachers lift them out of their chairs onto the changing table and a shower,” Manring said.
The previous Lowrance space had lifts but none were motorized lifts attached to the ceiling.
Manring said that the “apartment” is also new to the school.
“It’s for our students to practice daily living skills — practice making a bed, practice setting the table and cleaning up after yourself, so that they can be as independent as possible,” she said.
Kara Sweeney, a MAP (multiple abilities program) teacher, said it’s nice to have their own space.
“These classrooms are specifically for us,” Sweeney said. “They are designed for us, and that’s huge for our students.”
Lowrance moved to Atkins High School after the campus its shared with Hanes Middle School closed in spring 2015 amid concerns by parents about toxic chemicals in the groundwater beneath the campus.
Gary Cone, principal for Paisley, said that the old Paisley building needed to be replaced.
Now, in the new building, Paisley has more space overall and room for its high school program to grow, among other things.
“We are starting off this year with a fantastic facility with all new technology, all new furniture in the classrooms and offices,” Cone said. “The media center is fantastic, as well.... We have different production areas for students – makerspace. And we’re getting $93,000 worth of new books and materials for the media center.
He said that Paisley is looking forward to a partnership with Lowrance.
Konnoak
At a total cost of $19 million, Konnoak is 102,000 square feet. It contains 3,000 cubic yards of concrete, 325,000 brick, 120,000 blocks, 420 tons of steel, 1,950 electrical outlets and 185 restroom plumbing fixtures.
Many of the classrooms in the school have marker/magnetic walls and there are collaboration areas for each grade level.
In addition to the new building, renovations are being done to a wing that was originally built in 1999.
Rhonda Byerly, a teacher at Konnoak, said she likes the size of the new building and the bright, spacious classrooms.
She talked about how thrilled she is to be getting a Promethean board, an interactive whiteboard.
“I’m so excited to have that technology-wise,” Byerly said. “I’m thrilled that the tables are movable and changeable and that you have room to move and grow, so I can probably have a speaker.”
She described her previous space as old and antiquated, saying that everything had to be left where it sat because she couldn’t move it.
“You didn’t have space and the children were crowded or cramped,” Byerly said.
Shelia Burnette, the school’s principal, said that Konnoak is in phase one of its construction and renovation changes.
More than 400 students will move into the new building as school begins on Monday.
But Burnette said that about 220 students in first and second grade will remain in the existing building, then transition probably in December to the “1999 wing,” which is attached to the new building and is being renovated.
“The fall and summer would be the expected time when they would work on deconstructing the existing building,” Burnette said of construction workers. “That would become our playground area/recreational area, and everybody would be housed in what is considered now the new school building.”
Burnette said that the most enlightening part of the new building “has been being able to structure learning environments that are most conducive to success for staff and students.
She said that includes “everything from being very particular about the furniture that supports collaboration to the classroom set-up — the open classroom model so that there is more room for flexible movement, teacher-student interaction, opportunities for students to go outside of the room.”