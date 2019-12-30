P. Patrick Gavigan, ordained in 1953, was a member of the Trappist Fathers religious order whose service in area churches included assignments at Immaculate Heart of Mary in High Point, Our Lady of Grace in Greensboro and St. Benedict in Greensboro. In April of 2002, the diocese received an allegation from a woman alleging abuse by Gavigan in 1973 at Our Lady of Grace when the woman was a minor. After the allegation was received, Gavigan denied the allegation.

The diocese lay review board reviewed the allegation and recommended that Gavigan, then living in a nursing home, be restricted from ministry to minors. Gavigan died in 2007.

