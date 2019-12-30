P. Patrick Gavigan, ordained in 1953, was a member of the Trappist Fathers religious order whose service in area churches included assignments at Immaculate Heart of Mary in High Point, Our Lady of Grace in Greensboro and St. Benedict in Greensboro. In April of 2002, the diocese received an allegation from a woman alleging abuse by Gavigan in 1973 at Our Lady of Grace when the woman was a minor. After the allegation was received, Gavigan denied the allegation.
The diocese lay review board reviewed the allegation and recommended that Gavigan, then living in a nursing home, be restricted from ministry to minors. Gavigan died in 2007.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.