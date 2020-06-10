Three separate crashes occurred around the same time Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 40 East in Davie County, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported. But one of the collisions shut down I-40 East near Bermuda Run and the Davie-Forsyth County line.

The first collision was around 2:20 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol. A second collision involved five vehicles, including two tractor trailers, Moultrie said.

The third crash involved another tractor trailer that overturned in the highway's work zone and blocked both eastbound lanes, Moultrie said.

Several people involved in the crashes had bumps and bruises, but there were no life-threatening injuries, Moultrie said.

After the crashes, the N.C. Department of Transportation closed I-40 east near its exit to N.C. 801, the DOT said. That section of the highway will be closed for several hours, Moultrie said.

The highway's eastbound traffic in Davie County is being rerouted onto N.C. 801, U.S. 158 and Harper Road, returning drivers to I-40 East near Clemmons, Moultrie said.

The highway patrol is investigating the three collisions to determine how and why they happened, Moultrie said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments