Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FORSYTH... DAVIDSON...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT... AT 424 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KING TO NEAR LEXINGTON. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, LINWOOD, MCLEANSVILLE AND LEWISVILLE.