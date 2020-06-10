Three separate crashes occurred around the same time Wednesday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 40 in Davie County, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.
But one of the collisions shut down I-40 East near Bermuda Run and the Davie-Forsyth County line.
The first collision was around 2:20 p.m. and involved a passenger vehicle, said Trooper Ned Moultrie, a spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.
A second collision involved five vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, Moultrie said.
The third crash involved another tractor-trailer that overturned in the highway’s work zone and blocked both eastbound lanes, Moultrie said.
Several people involved in the crashes had bumps and bruises, but there were no life-threatening injuries, Moultrie said.
After the crashes, the N.C. Department of Transportation closed I-40 East near its exit to N.C. 801, the DOT said. That section of the highway was expected to be closed for several hours, Moultrie said.
N.C. DOT’s latest estimate says the road is expected to open at 9 p.m.
The highway’s eastbound traffic in Davie County is being rerouted onto N.C. 801, U.S. 158 and Harper Road, returning drivers to I-40 East near Clemmons, Moultrie said.
The highway’s eastbound traffic also is being rerouted to its Farmington Road exit, the DOT said. Drivers then turn left on Farmington Road and turn left again to U.S. 158 East.
Motorists should follow U.S. 158 East and turn left onto Harper Road in Forsyth County, the DOT said. Drivers then can return to I-40 East.
The highway patrol is investigating the three collisions to determine how and why they happened, Moultrie said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.