Jamella Garrett's mother used to tell her stories about the fear black people felt walking through downtown Wilkesboro and North Wilkesboro. On May 31, Garrett walked fearlessly down North Wilkesboro's Main Street, with 200 people behind her, to send a message to the world from the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains.
"I wanted people to know that George Floyd was not the only person who died from injustice because he was black," said Garrett, who was born and raised in Wilkes County.
Though the national spotlight has focused on massive demonstrations in Washington, D.C., Atlanta and New York, small towns are adding their voices to the howl of injustice, including those in northwest North Carolina where the percentage of black people in some places is less than 5% and very few hold public positions of power.
Protests that center around issues of social justice don't often extend into rural, conservative pockets of North Carolina, but West Caudle, who helped organize a march in Elkin, said he is not surprised that so many small town residents are joining a movement that was sparked by the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.
"I'm a firm believer that true change in this country will originate in the small towns, from people from all walks of life, from all affiliations, religiously and politically," Caudle said. "While the media and popular opinion is that power lies in the large areas, change originates in small communities."
Given Wilkes County minute minority population and some hateful social media posts about the march, it's understandable that when Garrett showed up to the march she wondered to herself: "Is anyone going to care?"
They did.
"I was surprised," said Garrett, who organized the march. "As soon as I got there, I looked at all these people. Just to see that much love. Oh my gosh. People got out of their cars to walk with us."
On the same day, about 75 miles away, Jaron Searcy joined about 30 other people to march in Walnut Cove, population 1,300.
Searcy, 21, was raised in Walnut Cove and moved back home a few months ago when his classes at Central Piedmont Community College moved online because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Searcy said he and his brother have both been profiled by law enforcement officers in Stokes County, so the cause of racial injustice at the hands police has particular resonance with him.
And though the Walnut Cove protest was small, compared to the ones in nearby Winston-Salem that drew more than 1,000 people, it was important for Searcy to walk the main drag of his hometown, despite the occasional provocations from some onlookers and the Confederate-flag bearing truck that drove past several times.
"As black people, we know the history of the flag," Searcy said.
At one point in the march in Walnut Cove, Stokes County Sheriff Mike Marshall and some of his deputies on duty bowed their heads and prayed with the protesters.
Searcy appreciated the gesture.
"It meant a lot to me. It showed they cared, and they let it be known that they were protecting us," he said. "It showed unity."
Walnut Cove is one of the most racially diverse small towns in the area, making up nearly 20 percent of the population. A black woman, Nellie Brown, is the mayor.
The fact that Walnut Cove would join in the protests made sense to Searcy, but what took him by surprise was the march held four days later in nearby King, also in Stokes County.
"It shocked me when I heard about King," Searcy said. "Myself, along with other African Americans, ever since we were growing up, we've had thoughts about King. Stay away from there. Don't get in any trouble. We know from the past how they think of African Americans. Not everybody, but some people."
King's black population is less than 1%.
Megan Green, 21, grew up in King and now lives in Winston-Salem.
Some of her memories growing up in King are painful. People made comments about her hair, said she talked like a white girl. She learned to stay quiet about stuff so she wouldn't be labeled as an "Angry Black Woman."
"So I was the silent black girl," Green said.
Watching the protests unfold around the country, Green decided it wouldn't do to go to a protest in Winston-Salem.
"People in King could easily go to a protest in Winston-Salem, but I wanted to bring it to them, force people to face this and hear us out," Green said.
Thursday's march in King drew 200 people, a mix of black, brown and white people.
At King's City Hall, everyone took a knee as Green recounted how Floyd called out for his mom as he was dying.
"That was an emotional moment," she said.
Despite intimidating posts on social media, the march went off without incident.
Two days later, in the Surry County town of Elkin, a man drove his SUV through a crowd of marchers, striking Caudle. The man jumped out of his vehicle holding a gun and was quickly apprehended by local law enforcement.
Police arrested Larry Boles, 50, of Seward, Alaska, and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
Caudle, who is with the newly formed Yadkin Valley Community Matters, said the incident shouldn't eclipse a peaceful show of unity that brought together about 300 people from around the Yadkin Valley.
An Elkin native, Caudle said Saturday's march was organized to give people a voice.
"We wanted to show community members and residents that there are like-minded individuals who believe in peace and unity, that they don't have to fear voicing their opinions and desire for peace in the world for fear of what their church might think, what their employer might think or friends and family," Caudle said.
Mount Airy had a weekend of protests, including one on Saturday under the Black Lives Matter banner, and another on Sunday that had about 600 people. Dougenna Hill organized that march. A Mount Airy native, Hill is married to a black man, and together, they have four children.
One of her sons is headed to college this fall, and she is terrified of what could happened to him.
"I had to make sure my kids knew that their lives mattered, even if I had to walk myself," she said.
The marchers on Saturday were cussed out by a man, but Sunday's march was full of love and support, Hill said.
"I knew it was important for our community. We have this Mayberry, Andy Griffith thing, which is great, but there are a lot of people who get overlooked, and we didn't need to take part in another city's protest," Hill said. "This is Mount Airy. This is our city, and we're not going to take this any longer. Enough is enough."
