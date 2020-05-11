Gail Miller reaches to place her hands against the window as she visits her sister, Mary Ann Lowe (right), a resident at Somerset Court, for the first time in six weeks at Somerset Court at University Place.
Mary Ann Lowe, a resident at Somerset Court, smiles and presses her hand against the window as she sees her sister, Gail Miller, for the first time in six weeks at Somerset Court at University Place in Winston-Salem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, assisted living facilities are not allowing visitors. Miller usually visits her sister 2-3 times a week. Instead, she has been calling her on the phone every day.
Thomas Hazzard, director of resident care at Somerset Court, looks at the Affinity Hands of Hope on display in a window on Wednesday at Somerset Court at University Place in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hazzard had the idea to trace the hands of the staff and the residents. "We are their hands and we are protecting them every day," said Tammy Estrada, executive director of Somerset Court.
Tammy Estrada, executive director at Somerset Court, explains the purpose behind the Affinity Hands of Hope at Somerset Court at University Place in Winston-Salem, N.C. Thomas Hazzard, director of resident care, had the idea to trace the hands of the staff and the residents. "We are their hands and we are protecting them every day," said Estrada.
Gail Miller reaches to place her hands against the window as she visits her sister, Mary Ann Lowe (right), a resident at Somerset Court, for the first time in six weeks at Somerset Court at University Place.
Photos by Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Mary Ann Lowe, a resident at Somerset Court, smiles and presses her hand against the window as she sees her sister, Gail Miller, for the first time in six weeks at Somerset Court at University Place in Winston-Salem. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, assisted living facilities are not allowing visitors. Miller usually visits her sister 2-3 times a week. Instead, she has been calling her on the phone every day.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Tammy Estrada, executive director at Somerset Court at Somerset Court at University Place.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Thomas Hazzard, director of resident care at Somerset Court, looks at the Affinity Hands of Hope on display in a window on Wednesday at Somerset Court at University Place in Winston-Salem, N.C. Hazzard had the idea to trace the hands of the staff and the residents. "We are their hands and we are protecting them every day," said Tammy Estrada, executive director of Somerset Court.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Tammy Estrada, executive director at Somerset Court, explains the purpose behind the Affinity Hands of Hope at Somerset Court at University Place in Winston-Salem, N.C. Thomas Hazzard, director of resident care, had the idea to trace the hands of the staff and the residents. "We are their hands and we are protecting them every day," said Estrada.
When Gail Miller puts a hand to the glass, and her sister, Ann Lowe, does the same from the other side, it's as close as the two can get. The sisters talk on the phone all the time, but since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Somerset Court at University Place, where Lowe lives, has been off limits to visitors.
Miller said she used to come by two or three times a week. "I came up and gave her clothes and visited around," she said. "I would go around and talk to the residents and bring them Tootsie Pops."
On the other side of the glass at Somerset Court, Lowe tapped on the window and lifted her foot to show that she was wearing the new shoes her sister had gotten for her. But it was too difficult, really, to carry on a proper conversation.
Somerset Court is an assisted living center run by Affinity Living Group based in Hickory. Jaylee Wilson, the vice president of operations over several Affinity-owned communities in the Triad, said staffers were instructed about stricter infection control measures in February when it was clear that people who take care of the elderly needed to ramp up their game.
"At the beginning of March, we started restricting visitor access," Wilson said. "The only exception would be for medical providers — a physician or nurse. It was a challenge to get the staff and relatives to understand that to keep people safe we had to restrict people from coming into the community. Although I am part of operations, I am not essential — I can't go inside."
What the people who run Somerset Court have done is set up alternatives to personal contact for the residents.
"Our battle looks different than what you would see in a hospital setting," Wilson said. "We are working to find creative ways to keep our residents engaged, connected to their families, and overall just smiling and happy.”
Teams have been providing residents with video calls with families and friends, tours that they can take virtually, and church services and concerts they can attend from the safety of their community.
Tammy Estrada, the executive director of Somerset Court, said that residents are accepting of the changes because they've heard all about the coronavirus and that having the staff all wearing face coverings gives them confidence that their safety is a top priority.
Residents can sit in their doorways and play bingo at a safe distance from others. And, like Ann Lowe, they can visit at the window with friends or family members.
Staffers are screened before they start work to make sure they're symptom-free.
Resident Leurdes Ellison stood in the doorway of Somerset Court on a spring afternoon and talked about how life at the facility has changed. She misses the times when Estrada's husband would come by and play music for the residents, but that just isn't possible now.
"We have activities that keep us busy," she said, adding that on that particular afternoon residents were making beaded bracelets.
The nightmare scenario for people who operate rest homes and similar places is what would happen if they relaxed their diligence and COVID-19 came inside.
Homes in Forsyth County were apparently coronavirus-free until Wednesday's update on local conditions showed two cases at a local rehabilitation center.
Wilson said she hopes that the lack of cases at Somerset Court is not just good luck.
"I don't think it is luck," Wilson said. "It has to do with all the precautions that were put in place early on. It shows how seriously the community as a whole has taken this."
The county health department has been closely involved with Somerset Court and other care institutions from the beginning of the crisis.
Erin Sheldon, a public health nurse with the Forsyth County Health Department, has been working with nursing homes and other elder-care institutions since the outset of the coronavirus.
She said some care homes were not ready as the epidemic approached.
"At the time, there were places that did not have a preparedness plan," Sheldon said. "We had to get them on board to start planning. At this point, everybody knows what they are supposed to do."
"Part of the prevention is to identify illnesses early," she said. "In accordance with guidelines, they screen residents on a daily basis for illness. If a nursing home identifies someone who is ill, they need to be in touch with their medical provider and the health department, to follow the guidelines."
With suspected cases, not only are tests ordered, but the person is put in quarantine for 14 days.
Lines of communication have to stay open between care homes and families, Sheldon said.
If a case of COVID-19 occurs in a Forsyth County adult care home, both health officials and families are to be notified, Sheldon said.
Ann Roberts, the adult services division director for the Forsyth County Department of Social Services, said the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way her office goes about monitoring the welfare of people in adult care homes.
Roberts' staff investigate complaints about resident care, but the new coronavirus regulations mean that they can no longer go inside the care homes to see firsthand about complaints. As much as possible, she said, everything is handled over the phone.
And that's good, she said, because an investigator could accidentally bring COVID-19 through the door.
"My parents live at Salemtowne, and from early on, they did not allow anybody through those gates," she said.
Beginning April 27, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services began issuing statewide data on coronavirus cases in care homes and other settings where people are congregated. The twice-weekly update will report the names of homes where COVID-19 has been reported and the number of cases in each home.
At Somerset Court, work goes on to take care of emotional needs as well as physical protection: Hands of Hope, which started as a craft project, has become something that draws together residents and their caregivers, Wilson said.
Residents drew outlines of their hands on paper and decorated the sheets to personalize them. The hand prints are displayed in windows at Somerset Court. Estrada said the staff drew their hand prints as well to take part in the project.
Dealing with the coronavirus "has brought us closer together," Estrade said.
"I feel closer to my team and closer to my residents," she said.
Dick Miller, Gail Miller's husband, gives credit to the staff at Somerset Court for handling the stress that coronavirus conditions have put onto them.
"These people here are enduring a lot of stress to keep these people away from us knuckleheads," he said.
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Forest Heights Senior Living Parade during COVID19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.