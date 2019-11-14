Contractors working on the Business 40 renovation in downtown Winston-Salem can maximize their incentives by getting the freeway open to traffic by Dec. 31, a state highway engineer said today.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here, said current timelines call for reopening Brookstown Avenue under a new Business 40 overpass by Thanksgiving or so, opening the new Cherry Street bridge in early December, and opening the new Marshall Street bridge later in the month, or in early 2020.
Business 40 has been closed downtown since Nov. 17, 2018, for a $100-million renovation that will give the downtown freeway longer merge and exit ramps, higher bridge clearances and, possibly, a 55 mph speed limit.
Flatiron Constructors Inc. and Blythe Development Co. are the main contractors on the project, along with HDR Engineering Inc.
Ivey said all the timelines depend on the weather cooperating but noted the cold weather the city is experiencing is not helping any plans to beat the Dec. 31 date for a maximum contractor payday.
"This is mid-November," Ivey said. "I believe the chances have diminished significantly because of the weather."
