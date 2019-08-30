Workers got out before sunrise on Friday and opened the new ramps connecting Business 40 and Main Street.
The lanes newly open are an inbound lane leading to Main Street from Business 40 west, and a companion ramp leading from Main Street to Business 40 east.
Until the new ramps opened, drivers approaching Winston-Salem on Business 40 had to get off at U.S. 52 and go north or south to get downtown.
The new ramp gives a third option: Proceed west on the new ramp to go straight downtown.
Eastbound drivers have it even better: While westbound drivers have to make their moves from a single lane, drivers heading east get three open lanes on Hamilton Bridge and a full range of choices: Go north or south on U.S. 52, or straight on double lanes toward Kernersville.
Hint: On Hamilton Bridge, get in the left lane to scoot around all those drivers merging onto Business 40 east from U.S. 52.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that Tuesday’s post-holiday rush could be the first big test of the new link.
“Right now, we don’t have a lot of folks using it because a lot of people don’t know about it,” he said.
Ivey had other good news for local travelers: He said Business 40 work is ahead of schedule. That means it is just possible that Mayor Allen Joines could turn out to be right when he famously said back in February that Business 40’s reopening could be a Christmas present for the city.
The weather and construction conditions still have to cooperate for that to happen, Ivey said, but he’s not ruling it out: Officially, the summer of 2020 is still the completion date.
“They are ahead of schedule right now,” Ivey said. “We are keeping our fingers crossed that it will be sooner rather than later”
With the opening of the new ramps at Main Street, the next big steps include the completion of construction on the new bridges for Cherry and Marshall streets, and for Business 40 crossing Brookstown Avenue.
“They have a lot of rock they have to deal with at Cherry and Marshall,” Ivey said. “That does take time. They don’t anticipate any problems with the bridges. Brookstown ran into some underground drainage issues and utilities, and we had to go in and fix all that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.