In Forsyth County, the only criminal court that will be open the first two weeks of June will be traffic court, which will be held in Courtroom 1A, Assistant District Attorney Lizmar Bosques.
Criminal cases scheduled for other courtrooms -- Courtrooms 1C, 3C, 3A and 1B in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice and the courtroom in Kernersville -- have all be continued until a later date, Bosques said. Those courtrooms are used for domestic violence, felony preliminary hearings, infractions and other criminal matters.
People can call the clerk's office at (336) 779-6302 to find out about their new court date and they can go to www.nccourts.gov/court-dates to subscribe for court date notifications.
Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has already said there will be no jury trials until at least August, and Todd Burke, Forsyth County's senior resident superior court judge, said that most superior court cases scheduled for June will be continued until July.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.