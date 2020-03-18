School is back in session Thursday. But it will look a lot different for many of the 55,000 students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools as instruction moves online, a result of Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order to shut down public schools for two weeks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
PHOTOS: Griffith Elementary device pick-up
At least 63 cases have been reported in North Carolina as of Wednesday, and that number is expected to grow. Three cases have been reported in Forsyth County.
Since Cooper's order on Saturday, teachers and staff in the system have been scrambling to figure out how to best teach and reach their students using an array of digital platforms, including PowerSchool Learning, where teachers can post lessons and hold discussions; and Zoom, a videoconferencing software that allows teachers and students to talk in real time.
Superintendent Angela Hairston said the district's technology and school teams have done impressive work.
"Of course, there are always going to be a few hiccups, but we are working through those. Our teams across the district have really rallied to support our students," she said. "We are doing everything we can to help our families and to keep the learning alive.”
Families are encouraged to get their children on a schedule and follow a basic routine. And assignments will be reviewed and graded.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the school system was expected to distribute Chromebooks to 18,000 students so they can be ready to plug in by Thursday. Some of those students will have to wait, however, as 4,000 mobile hotspots the school ordered earlier this week will not be available until next week.
A steady line of parents, some with kids in tow, waited in line for their Chromebooks at Griffith Elementary School on Wednesday. Staff members, some in disposable gloves, manned the entrance, making sure the gymnasium didn't exceed the 100-person limit for gatherings, another Cooper mandate.
"Welcome to device central," said Principal Ceretha Mitchell, surveying the buzz of activity. "We practice air-hugs."
The gymnasium was set up with different stations where students could pick up a packet of their books and worksheets, touch base with their teachers and check out their laptops. Kids were also allowed to choose a free book to take home with them.
Griffith planned to loan about 500 Chromebooks to its students.
Jessica Pyrtle, whose son Chance is a fourth-grader at Griffith, stood in line waiting to check out a Chromebook.
With four children in school, she is dreading the roll-out of home-based e-learning.
"Honestly, I expect a train wreck," Pyrtle said. "It's going to be difficult with working and juggling their school work. And I'm not sure how long I'll be working."
Pyrtle works in a hotel.
Tomeka Roseboro's son, Jaylen, has been keeping busy studying for End of Grade tests, playing video games and doing chores.
"He's maturing, so I hope this is a good experience for him. And I hope he doesn't fall behind," she said.
Each school assembled a team in early March in anticipation of a possible shutdown, and asked them to lead their respective school's digital transition.
At Griffith, first-grade teacher Dona Fraas; third-grade teacher Jenna Moreno; and instructional facilitator Crystal Donley led the charge, assisting teachers with various technology challenges, helping them find online learning resources and showing them how to put their lessons and assignments on PowerSchool Learning.
Teachers at Griffith will spend the first several days reviewing lessons rather than dive into new material. Some teachers there also plan to read aloud to their students as a way to reconnect with them.
Staff will be able to tell early on whether students are logging on, and if they're not, they will get in touch with parents to make sure everything is OK.
The school makes wide use of Class DoJo, a software that connects schools and families. It has the ability to translate messages into Spanish, a a helpful tool considering the school's high number of Spanish-speaking parents.
Parents are encouraged to contact the school if they're having any problem with technology or school work.
Teachers outside of the core classes are trying to be creative with their lessons. For instance, Griffith's physical education teacher, Donald Lamonte took a video of himself running.
One upside to the shutdown has been the way teachers around the country have rallied to share their resources and methods, Fraas said.
Art teachers, for example, are making use of a new daily drawing lesson on YouTube by children's book illustrator Mo Willems.
"It blows my mind that we're all in this situation," Moreno said.
Elementary teachers form especially close bonds with their students and it's eating at many of them, such as Fraas and Moreno, that they can't see their students during such a trying time.
"I miss these kids. I wonder if they're OK," Moreno said. "I wonder if they're eating."
Most of the children at Griffith qualify for free breakfast and lunch, and teachers worry about the ones they haven't seen come in for meals.
"They are our kids at the end of the day," Fraas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.