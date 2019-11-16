The amazing thing about the one-year anniversary of the Business 40 closure is that it comes toward the end of the project.
Consider: When state highway officials decided how they wanted to go about the renovation, it was seen as a two-year closure.
According to that timetable, Pat Ivey said, "we're just halfway there."
Ivey, who is division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here, instead finds himself fielding questions about whether the contractors really can get traffic rolling on the renovated freeway by Dec. 31.
"It is incredibly amazing," Ivey said. "Everybody is amazed at how this project has gone and how few impacts there really were. That is not to minimize the impacts that are there. I see it every day out my window with the increased traffic on I-40. There are the business impacts. But certainly not nearly the magnitude we were anticipating."
It was at 6 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2018, that construction workers blocked off the old Business 40 downtown for the last time, also blocking off the bridges at Main and Church streets as well as the underpass on Liberty Street.
Demolition crews got to work right away, bringing in big track hoes that looked like giant dinosaurs feeding on metal. When the work week started, traffic clogged First Street, Northwest Boulevard, Fifth Street and others.
Business 40 Reopening Timeline
Sept 8, 2016
A $99.2 million contract to redo Business 40 is awarded, lower than the original estimate of $107 million. The completion date is originally set as Nov. 15, 2021, but officials soon say that the road will be closed for less than two years.
Oct. 21, 2016
It’s announced that Business 40 will be called Salem Parkway after it’s renovated.
Oct. 23, 2017
The Business 40 upgrade officially starts with lane closures on the Peters Creek Parkway bridge over Business 40.
Nov. 27, 2017
Nov. 27, 2017
All-day lane closures start on Business 40 at Peters Creek Parkway.
March 9, 2018
Complete shutdown of Business 40 between Cloverdale Avenue and Peters Creek Parkway takes place over the weekend so workers can demolish the Fourth Street bridge.
Aug. 14, 2018
A new timeline is announced with incentives to speed up work. The road could open in early 2020 instead of summer.
Sept. 21, 2018
Demolition of Broad Street bridge begins.
Nov. 17, 2018
Business 40 is completely shut down between U.S. 52 and Peters Creek Parkway.
Jan. 8, 2019
The new Fourth Street bridge is opened.
April 15, 2019
Brookstown Avenue is closed under Business 40 for demolition of the bridge.
August
The first sections of the new Business 40 get asphalt pavement.
Aug. 30, 2019
The ramps connecting Main Street with Business 40 open.
September, 2019
Contractors start seven-day work-weeks to speed construction.
REOPENING DATE
LATE DECEMBER 2019 TO SPRING 2020
Taking care of business
Businesses downtown started feeling the pinch.
"I think from where I stand, I'm anxious for the reopening," said Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, a group that promotes downtown business and residential interests.
"I think we all knew that this project had to be done," Thiel said. "For us it is like a surgery. You have to have it, but it still doesn't make it any easier."
Business owners on the south side of the work zone may have felt the pinch more than others, with the severing of some major auto and pedestrian links.
At Willow's Bistro, in a restored railway freight warehouse off South Liberty, management started laying off staff before the closure, knowing business would be down. But even places further away, like Sweet Potatoes on Trade Street, reported business being off by 25 percent or more.
For all the foreknowledge and advance preparation, some people just stayed away from downtown because of the construction, Thiel noted.
"We have done a lot of advertising and marketing, billboards and television spots, but at the end of the day it is the perception," he said. Even if it was only a percentage of people in the suburbs who were not coming in, Thiel said, that percentage made a difference.
"I have heard lots of challenging stories," he said.
Dwayne Mitchell, who manages a clothing design and retail store on Brookstown Avenue called Camel City Goods, said the closure hit hard at first.
"It definitely impacted us those first couple of weeks," he said. "There was an immediate impact, people assumed it was going to be very difficult. But people kind of figured it out and we bounced back. It was like people realized, 'I could still get downtown.' It was made a little more complicated, but it became doable. You have your routines and patterns. Business got better."
Mitchell said he knows some other business owners have had a rougher time. He likes to think also that if the Business 40 closure hadn't happened his business would be better than it is.
Jeff MacIntosh, the Northwest Ward council member representing areas like Holly Avenue and West End on the Winston-Salem City Council, said traffic got worse when Business 40 closed, but not as badly as anticipated.
"It tended to be concentrated during rush hours," he said. "The anxiety about what could have happened did not turn out as badly as we feared. There has been some pain and suffering getting out from the Holly Avenue neighborhood."
And as for businesses, "I've talked to people who have done better and people who have done worse," he said.
On the bus
The closure of Business 40 was preceded with lots of advice from highway officials about finding alternate routes, taking more time to make the daily commute and using apps such as WAZE to try to avoid the worst traffic clogs.
But with the help of federal dollars, public transit was beefed up as well to encourage people to get their cars off the road and let a bus driver deal with the traffic.
Both the Winston-Salem Transit Authority (WSTA) and the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) put in more bus service before the closure went into effect to make life easier for commuters.
WSTA put in a park and ride service and increased the frequency of bus service on some routes, running buses every 30 minutes instead of hourly. WSTA also started a guaranteed-ride program to keep commuters from getting stranded downtown.
Those programs are still in operation. Donna Woodson, the general manager of WSTA, said ridership is up on some routes, but that overall ridership didn't go up as much as she thought it would. But people are certainly taking advantage of the more frequent service, she said.
As expected, experience showed the need to make adjustments: Woodson said that after more frequent service was started, one route, 104, turned out to be underperforming, so the extra bus was switched to route 105 back in April. Route 104 goes from the bus station downtown to Teague Road on the south side of town. Route 105 goes between downtown and Southeast Plaza Shopping Center.
Woodson thinks ridership didn't go up more because people found the delays not as bad as expected when Business 40 closed.
"You have to plan for a bus and add additional time to your day to plan for that," Woodson said. "If you didn't have massive delays, they found it was easier to ride in their own cars."
Over at PART, officials there say they saw a 30% increase in total ridership, in part because of changes that included a new route to Clemmons-Lewisville and more frequent service on the Surry County and Kernersville routes.
PART also signed up 23 companies for a discounted-ride service called XPass, and increased bus trips to downtown Winston-Salem from 31 to 49 per day.
"We couldn't be happier about ridership," said Sabrina Glenn, PART's director of commuter operations. "We have made minor tweaks over time, hearing from passengers in terms of where they are going and when they get there."
Glenn said she believes a significant part of the increased ridership is because of Business 40 construction.
"But there is also economic growth in that area, and we attribute (the increase) to the growth as well," she said.
With the reopening perhaps months away, Glenn said, PART is already considering how to keep the extra services in operation.
John Larson, the city council member South Ward, said his ward has had to put up with more of the traffic inconveniences than any other, "not that other wards haven't felt it."
South Ward includes those downtown areas south of Business 40, where businesses saw fewer customers and neighborhoods like those along Academy Street saw more cars.
"We lost one antique shop, Repeat Offenders," Larson said, referring to the business on South Liberty Street whose owner said the Business 40 closure killed her 2018 Christmas sales and, ultimately, her business.
Loyal customers
Charlie Choi is wearing a smile on his face nowadays at the Fairway One Stop gas station and convenience store on Broad Street, just south of the Business 40 work zone.
Things looked pretty bleak in the fall of 2018, after the state closed off Broad Street and tore down the bridge, leaving Choi high and dry. A lot of customers evaporated with the bridge, but even then, Choi was gratified that people in the neighborhood were still coming by to buy things at his shop.
Choi also picked up new business: Construction workers came by to gas up or get something to snack on during their breaks.
In March, the new Broad Street bridge opened.
"It was a very difficult situation during the close," Choi said this week. "After the bridge opened back it was better. Now it is good. It is not back to how it was before they closed it."
The Broad Street exit ramps are gone for good, so even when Business 40 reopens, Choi said, he won't get the full benefit. Even though the business the construction workers bring may go away when the project is done, he said, he's in for the long haul. He's even added new slushy machines and a new coffee machine.
"We have good neighbors and a good neighborhood here, and they are very supportive," he said. "I'm happy here and very thankful."
Terry Miller, owner of Twin City Hive Coffee Lounge, said the roughest time for his business was when the Marshall Street bridge was torn down before the Liberty Street bridge was reopened. That was out of order under the original game plan, but highway officials decided it was a good move to speed the project overall.
Twin City Hive is at the corner of Brookstown Avenue and Marshall Street. Sales dropped to only a third of normal levels, Miller estimated.
"There was no walkability from downtown to here," he said. "They had detours for the cars, but that part was rough for us. Things are doing better now than they were in June. There seems to be more traffic coming our way, but people are still having a hard time getting back and forth downtown."
Miller's not badmouthing the renovation. With the new Strollway bridge going in place and with a bike path alongside the renovated freeway that connects to BB&T Ballpark, more people will be walking, he said. And drinking coffee.
"We are excited," he said. "We are hearing the end of December could be the date. I'm very thankful if they finish early. I see them all the time at night, working all through the night to get it done."
East side story
Eastern Winston-Salem might not sit beside the Business 40 work zone, but it has "borne the brunt of a lot of traffic," said Annette Scippio, who represents East Ward on the city council. As drivers approach the closure from the east on Business 40, she said, they clog local streets.
"The so-called experts think they know people's behavior," she said. "The whole thought was that people would come all the way down to MLK or take 52 north or south. But people got off on Fifth Street because the traffic was backed up to Fifth Street. The amount of traffic that backs up every morning and every afternoon, we have to tolerate it. The locals know some of the little shortcuts to avoid that. We are really looking forward to having our neighborhood back."
On the other hand, Scippio said, the extra traffic brings more visibility to that side of town. And that should help development, she said. People can see there's no place to stop and get a cup of coffee, she said, if they want to get out of traffic.
"The good news is that a lot of people have gotten to see the east side of town," she said. "They can see that there are some good neighborhoods. I love the fact that they can see our neighborhoods as they develop and try to get funds for housing and economic development."
Virginia Hardesty, owner of Forsyth Seafood Market and Cafe, said business sank when Business 40 first closed. The business is on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive close by Business 40.
"I think maybe the biggest thing was that people were using the bypass (Interstate 40) and not coming through at all," she said. "We have a lot of dependable customers and they found their way back. Some of the older customers may have a harder time, but a lot of them came back, too."
Now, she said, business has pretty much recovered. Hardesty thinks she might have even picked up a few folks who didn't know she was there.
"We have weathered the worst of it," she said. "It is a blessing to be open."
Next steps
For a clue on how long it might be before Business 40 reopens, take a look at the thermometer each day. If it is 50 or higher, workers can put down asphalt, Ivey said. This time of year, nights get too cold to pave.
"Now, we are pretty much limited to paving operations during the day," he said. "We are at the point right now where weather is critical for paving."
Recent days brought weather where it didn't even climb out of the 40s, which put the kibosh on paving.
Concrete work can be done when it gets below 50, said Larry Shaver, resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation here.
"We want that temperature to stay above 40," he said, "We just don't want the temperature to fall below 35, especially for the first three days."
If it's cold, you might even see workers tucking an insulating blanket over fresh-poured concrete. Since concrete gives off heat as it cures, a blanket keeps that heat close by.
One thing to keep in mind, highway officials said, is that when Business 40 does reopen, the end of all construction will still be months away.
"The reopening means all lanes and all ramps, with the understanding that there will be times outside of peak hours, maybe sometimes during the day, there may be some lane closures and even full road closures at night," Ivey said.
There could be a lot to do over those months, Ivey said. Workers will be putting signs in place, including signs that bear the new name, Salem Parkway, that the downtown freeway will bear when the project is finished.
Some final surfacing may take place on the Eighth Street widening part of the project, for instance, or at Academy Street and Peters Creek Parkway.
One of the biggest post-opening projects will be the completion of the new Green Street pedestrian bridge. It's a suspension bridge, and it won't be finished by the time the roadway reopens. The bridge has temporary supports in the median that can't be removed until the suspension cables are in place.
"The contractor is working on a plan to allow us to keep working on the bridge while opening traffic underneath," Ivey said, noting that it will be work on the Green Street bridge that forces any night closures.
If the contractors can get Business 40 reopened by Dec. 31, they will earn the highest amount of incentives that were put in place to speed construction. But despite fears some people have been expressing on social media, Ivey said no corners are being cut. Standards aren't being "compromised to get it done quicker," he said.
Ivey said he's lucky to have been with the project from start to what will be the finish next year. Most road engineers don't get that chance "on a cool project like this," he said.
"This is the culmination of a decade of work," Ivey said. "It is satisfying to see it finally coming together."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.