Firefighters rescued a person who suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in a house fire at 508 Twana Lane in the Belews Creek community, authorities said.
Firefighters went inside the burning house and rescued the person, said Gary Styers, the Forsyth County fire marshal. The person, who lives in the house, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Styers didn't identify the victim or reveal the person's gender or age.
Another person who lives in the house safely left the home with no injuries after the fire started, Styers said.
The fire happened shortly before 6:20 p.m. inside the house about 14 miles northeast of Winston-Salem, Styers said. It took about 50 firefighters 45 minutes to put out the fire.
The fire caused significant damage to the house, but a damage estimate wasn't immediately available, Styers said.
Investigators will try to determine how the fire started, Styers said.
The house is owned by Robert K. Hill and Barbara Hill, according to a Forsyth County tax record.
