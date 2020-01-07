One person was hurt Tuesday night when a vehicle rolled over on U.S. 52 South near the South Main Street exit, authorities said.
The person was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries, Winston-Salem police said. Police didn’t identity the person.
The single-vehicle crash happened at 7:13 p.m., the N.C. Department of Transportation said. Police said the car ran off the right side of the road and hit some tress before returning to the roadway and flipping.
Police temporarily closed the highway’s southbound lanes at Main Street. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.