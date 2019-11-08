One person died Friday night in a traffic crash in the 1100 block of N.C. 66 South in Kernersville, authorities said.
Officers arrived at the scene about 6 p.m., Kernersville police said in a statement. Police didn't immediately identify the victim or say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Officers closed N.C. 66 in both directions between Indeneer Drive and Shields Road until further notice, police said.
The Kernersville Police Department's traffic enforcement team is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about this crash can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
