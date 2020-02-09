One person died in a house fire Sunday afternoon on the 4000 block of Inwood Drive.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department got the alarm at 3:56 p.m. Sunday and arrived at the scene within a few minutes.
Multiple engines worked to suppress the fire so they could locate a person believed to be in the structure, which was filled with heavy smoke, fire officials said.
Three crews went in to do a primary search of the structure and perform a rescue operation.
The Winston-Salem Police Department and Forsyth County Emergency Management Services also responded.
"They located the victim and evacuated them from the structure to perform CPR," said battalion chief Joe Ramsey. "The patient was turned over to EMS, but they sadly were pronounced dead on the scene."
After the victim was removed from the structure, firefighters worked to put out the blaze, getting the fire under control by 4:43 p.m., Ramsey said.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Sunday evening, and a state fire unit has come in to help with the case, which is standard procedure in cases where a fatality occurs, Ramsey said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.