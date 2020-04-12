One new case of COVID-19 was reported Sunday by Forsyth County government officials, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county so far to 116.
Of those, 67 have recovered and four have died, the most recent of those being reported Saturday. Statewide, there have been 4,520 cases reported and 81 deaths reported. Those figures are believed to be an undercount because not everyone with the illness is tested, according to the Associated Press.
Nationwide, there have been 530,200 cases and 20,614 deaths reported.
The case count is subject to change throughout the day, but the county is only reporting the numbers once each day in the daily briefing. Over the weekend, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s helpline was being forwarded automatically to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, which can be reached directly at 866-462-3821.
On weekdays, the Forsyth County Department of Public Health’s helpline is available at 336-582-0800.
In a statement, Public Health director Joshua Swift said “Following the stay at home order protects you and those that are the most vulnerable.”
A new executive order announced Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper will take effect at 5 p.m. Monday, limiting entry to grocery stores, retailers, pharmacies and other essential businesses to no more than 20 percent of their fire code capacity. The businesses are also to mark six feet of distance for areas where people gather, such as checkout lines, and the executive order requires specific cleaning measures for retail stores. The moves are to ensure people maintain safe distance from each other.
In addition to those requirements, the order encourages implementing hygiene recommendations for customers and employees, including hand sanitizer at the doors and face coverings for workers; establishing designated shopping times for high-risk groups; and creating barriers between customers and employees at the checkout area to lower the risk of interactions.
