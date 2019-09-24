One lane of westbound Business 40 in Forsyth County is set to close overnight tonight, the N.C. Department of Transportation said.
The closure will be in place between the exits for South Main Street in Kernersville and Linville Road in Winston-Salem from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday. Closing the lane will enable contract crews to safely complete work on bridges spanning over the highway and overhead signs.
This work is part of the project to tie Business 40 into the future Winston-Salem Northern Beltway.
Drivers can use N.C. 66, Interstate 40 and U.S. 52 as alternative routes to avoid Business 40 while the lane closure is in place.
Those who travel through this work zone should slow down, be mindful of the work crews and anticipate the possibility of delays.
