Omar Bitting

Omar Bitting, a member of the Parkland basketball team, is a graduating senior who will be attending UNC-Chapel Hill 

Going into my senior year I was excited and ready to get it started. It was the year I would graduate and spend valuable time with some of my closest friends. However, the last three months of school were ruined due to COVID-19.

When I first heard the news we were not going back, naturally, I was happy that we wouldn’t be going to school, but then I realized the things this may affect. By not going to school, it messed up my opportunity to take my IB exams, which if I passed, would have given me college credits. It affected some of my friendships as well because we weren’t able to hang out. It also messed up senior day, awards day and graduation.

For my school we had to do a virtual awards day, and we’re having a drive-by graduation and diploma pickup.

COVID-19 created a different atmosphere that no one was used to, however it did create some new opportunities for me. Although school was going on, it was online classes, so I was still able to do things I enjoyed throughout the day while getting my work done.

I found that I was perfectly fine with doing online classes and being able to do things I enjoyed. It felt like I had a good balance going on in my life. Surprisingly, during this time I made some closer bonds with people, which probably wouldn’t have happened if the virus didn’t come around. So, although COVID-19 ruined some things dealing with school, it did help in other areas of my life.

No one saw COVID-19 coming and it changed a lot of aspects of my life, however I feel I made the most of the situation and learned some lessons in the process.

Omarion Bitting will attend UNC Chapel Hill.

