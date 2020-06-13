Going into my senior year I was excited and ready to get it started. It was the year I would graduate and spend valuable time with some of my closest friends. However, the last three months of school were ruined due to COVID-19.
When I first heard the news we were not going back, naturally, I was happy that we wouldn’t be going to school, but then I realized the things this may affect. By not going to school, it messed up my opportunity to take my IB exams, which if I passed, would have given me college credits. It affected some of my friendships as well because we weren’t able to hang out. It also messed up senior day, awards day and graduation.
For my school we had to do a virtual awards day, and we’re having a drive-by graduation and diploma pickup.
COVID-19 created a different atmosphere that no one was used to, however it did create some new opportunities for me. Although school was going on, it was online classes, so I was still able to do things I enjoyed throughout the day while getting my work done.
I found that I was perfectly fine with doing online classes and being able to do things I enjoyed. It felt like I had a good balance going on in my life. Surprisingly, during this time I made some closer bonds with people, which probably wouldn’t have happened if the virus didn’t come around. So, although COVID-19 ruined some things dealing with school, it did help in other areas of my life.
No one saw COVID-19 coming and it changed a lot of aspects of my life, however I feel I made the most of the situation and learned some lessons in the process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.