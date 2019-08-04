If he was feeling the least bit of stress over moving his business, Steve Mosley sure wasn’t showing it.
He was surrounded by boxes of paperwork, tools and automotive diagnostic equipment he’ll need to re-launch Mosley’s Automotive Service.
A new name, new business plan and, most dauntingly, a new location a few miles from the loyal neighborhood customer base he’d spent years building would seem to be enough to wig out any small businessman already used to living on a thin margin.
Yet there he stood tending to a million details and not sweating a single one. Even the date, certain of (another) grand opening for a service station that’s moved at least twice before since Mosley first went into business in 1974.
“No sense in that,” Mosley said. “We’ve been on a month-to-month lease for two years. We’ve been looking for a good little while.”
All in the family
On its face, the story behind Mosley’s move (and name change) is no different than thousands of others.
Small business owner, buffeted by forces mostly out of his control, has to adjust or die. Unfettered, pure capitalism — and the competition it breeds — is like that. And for the most part, it works.
Still, it doesn’t make things any easier for Mosley, his employees or his customers.
“I’ve been going there for years,” said Bebe Kern, a loyalist who took to social media to voice her support for Mosley and dismay at the move. “They’re honest and it’s a family, an authentic Winston-Salem neighborhood business.
“They do good work and charge honest prices. They’re just nice people.”
It shows in the seemingly small things Mosley, his son Steve Jr. and longtime employees have done as a matter of course.
Such details as filling gas tanks, checking the oil level or cleaning a windshield — a rare old-school, full-service island — go a long way. “Elderly people and the handicapped whose gas they pumped all those years,” Kern said. “It was just endearing.”
Reputations are built in such ways, one act at a time, day after day, year after year. “We just try and treat people the way we want to be treated, that’s all,” Mosley said.
As far as business plans go, that’s about as good as it gets.
Mosley opened his first service station and repair shop in the area not long after moving here from Mount Airy in the early ’70s.
In a typically understated way, he says going into this particular line of work was natural “because my daddy ran a repair and welding shop. I kind of grew up there.
“It seemed like that’s where the money was.”
The first iteration was an old Shell station across Reynolda Road where a bank now sits. He moved the business again before settling in with the Pure Station on the corner of Fairlawn and Reynolda.
Customer appreciation
News about an old business’s impending move spread in traditional and newer ways.
Customers found out a few weeks back by as they drove in for fill-ups and repairs. A temporary banner was hung as soon as the Mosleys settled on the new spot in Oldtown, and then folks took to the NextDoor thread — word of mouth one keystroke at a time.
“I would be sad if they were closing their doors forever!” wrote Ilene Brophy. “What’s the saying … ‘you can’t keep a good man down, you can only make him move! :) … Their honesty and work ethic is beyond reproach. Gotta tip your hat to the owner who sets the example.”
Ground hasn’t been broken yet and no “Coming Soon” signs are up at the old spot on Fairlawn, but odds are that a prime corner location won’t sit idle for long.
(The same word-of-mouth that lamented Pure’s move has it that some version of a quickie oil and lube is coming. It sounds kind of silly with two other similar auto businesses within a literal stone’s throw already at the same intersection, but what do I know?)
For now, though, the overarching concern for the last 10 days or so was getting everything cleaned up and moved down the road. By week’s end, every last scrap of paper and worn tire had been re-located.
Mosley said he’d hoped to be open by now, but that turned out to be a bit ambitious. “Maybe Monday,” he said. “We had a lot of equipment to move.”
Under the new Mosley Automotive Service sign — funny it took more than 40 years to finally call a family business by the family name — the look and feel will change.
They won’t pump or sell gas. “Too many regulations, and the credit-card processing fees are high,” Mosley said. “It’s just not profitable enough.”
Instead, they’ll focus on repair work — brake work, electrical system repair, and general maintenance. Big, labor-intensive, pain-in-the-rear jobs such as transmission and engine rebuilds will be non-starters, too.
In the end, the move amounts to a little guy evolving in an ever-changing business landscape. Change or die. It’s the American way.
Mosley, 67, has no plans to retire anytime soon. “When you’re self-employed, there is no retirement package,” he said. “I’ll be here ’til my toes turn up.”
His hope is to apply an old, tested formula — an honest job for a fair price — to keep the place humming for Steve Jr. and the next generation.
Some things never go out of style.