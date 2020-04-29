YADKINVILLE - A photo of the plant floor inside Indera Mills Building No. 1, if it’d been taken on film and in black-and-white, would look as if it were snapped in a bygone era. It’d certainly fit in with any of the mill’s historical shots.
A roomful of workers, women mostly working in two shifts, sit in neat rows stitching cotton face masks as fast as their fingers can feed fabric into sewing machines.
Cutters on the other side of the machines snip the masks into finished individual masks.
The sewing machines, most of them a half-century old or more, were pressed into service a few weeks back when Indera — one of the region’s oldest continuously run family textile mills — jumped headlong into producing PPE for people fearful of transmitting (or contracting) coronavirus.
“We had to blow the dust off of them,” said Bruce Ballard, Indera’s vice president of manufacturing who figured out the set-up. “They were sitting in the warehouse. They hadn’t been used in years.”
They sure are now. An old-school textile mill has a newfound mission. Even if it’s only temporary.
'Lot of history here’
Indera Mills started doing business in Winston-Salem in 1914, incorporated by a man named Francis Henry “Colonel” Fries, a textile entrepreneur and the first president of Wachovia Bank and Trust.
Fries — it’s pronounced “Freeze” not fries like what’s on the plate next to the burger — also managed to harness the mighty Yadkin River for a small hydroelectric operation near where U.S. 158 crosses into Davie County. No moss grew on the Colonel.
An early Indera Mills plant, a building on South Marshall Street near Old Salem listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, now houses offices. (NAFTA did a number on Indera, like many textile companies, and the mill moved to Yadkinville in the late 1990s.
“There is a lot of history here,” said John Willingham, a grandson of the Colonel and a co-owner of the company. “The Fries name kind of disappeared from the landscape. That happens when you have all girls and no boys.”
Perhaps it was coincidence, but the mill focused at first on making underwear, wool-knit slips for women and girls. In the ‘30s, it branched out into swimwear for women and eventually circled back to the undergarments - long underwear for men and women- that it produces today.
Anyhow, when the COVID-19 pandemic started to rage, Indera started figuring ways to produce the cloth masks that are in such short supply. They pulled old sewing machines from a warehouse and began cranking them out by hand.
“When this thing happened, it was amazing how it energized the company in a way I never dreamed of,” Willingham said. “We make thermal underwear. We use a lot of elastic and material in garments. We had all the components (for masks) here, so we just played with the design.”
A helping spirit
Figuring out how to make masks, for a 106-year-old textile company, was the easy part.
Marketing and selling them was another thing entirely.
“We got it on the Yadkin Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and it took off from there,” Willingham said. “It was like an explosion.”
Indera is producing more than 20,000 masks a day. Big orders are shipping to large companies; the U.S. Marine Corps ordered 5,000 dozen. By next week, the mill will be making cloth masks that will fit children - an overlooked segment of the population.
“People are frantic. They want to put (a mask) on everyone in their family and extended family,” Willingham said. “I get more satisfaction from the little orders, one and two dozen.”
As word spread around Yadkin County and beyond that Indera was cranking out facemasks, lines formed outside Indera’s main warehouse. A sign is now posted advising visitors that they’re sold online at shop.inderamills.com. For $24, plus shipping, you get 12 masks.
And with the rapid sell-out last weekend of masks offered in Winston-Salem Lowes Foods stores, it’s a welcome thing.
“We’ve got orders from all 50 states,” said co-owner Jim Olson, Willingham’s business partner. “People still call and we try and help them if we can.”
Count Virginia Parrish of Rural Hall among the satisfied.
She grew concerned Friday when she made the trek to a Lowes in Kernersville and found their masks sold out within 30 minutes. And the online technology might have been a bridge too far for her and her fellow 90-year-old friends and neighbors.
“I worked in a school cafeteria until 2019,” said Parrish, “but they started a new system with computers and I didn’t think I was young enough to learn it.”
Still, a plastic bag filled with a handful of Indera Mills reusable face masks made it into the mailbox over the weekend delivered by a friend who’d heard her frustration.
“I appreciate the masks and my neighbors have really had a good time with it,” Parrish said Monday. “They kept saying they wouldn’t get (delivered) and now they’re trying to make some themselves.”
