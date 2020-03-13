20170406w_nws_doctors_house

Utensils hang upon the wall in the kitchen of the Doctor's House (formerly the Vierling House) on Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017 in Old Salem in Winston-Salem.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Old Salem Museums and Gardens will be closed to the public effective end of day Friday, and they have created a virtual way to explore the historic town.

Recognizing the impact on school groups and individuals who were scheduled to visit the district, Old Salem has created “Old Salem Exploratorium” a series of 5- to 10-minute experiences that will bring viewers into direct visual contact with their master craftsman and educators.

Each episode will show Old Salem’s craft workshops, seed-saving lab, archeology lab, gardens, Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, and behind-the-scenes collections. The first episode, “Geology, Pottery, and Place,”  is at www.oldsalem.org/visit/exploratorium.

lfelder@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7298

@LynnFelder

