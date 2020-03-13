Old Salem Museums and Gardens will be closed to the public effective end of day Friday, and they have created a virtual way to explore the historic town.
Recognizing the impact on school groups and individuals who were scheduled to visit the district, Old Salem has created “Old Salem Exploratorium” a series of 5- to 10-minute experiences that will bring viewers into direct visual contact with their master craftsman and educators.
Each episode will show Old Salem’s craft workshops, seed-saving lab, archeology lab, gardens, Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, and behind-the-scenes collections. The first episode, “Geology, Pottery, and Place,” is at www.oldsalem.org/visit/exploratorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.