Old Salem Museums & Gardens permanently laid off 33 employees last week, and officials at the city’s major attraction say they don’t know when it can reopen.
Frank Vagnone, the president and chief executive of Old Salem, said it was a “difficult decision to lay off 33 members of our dedicated team.”
“The individuals being laid off include retail (and) distribution employees and those who work in customer-facing jobs at the visitor center,” Vagnone said. “This step was made after extended and careful analysis by our leadership team regarding the ongoing situation resulting from COVID-19 pandemic.”
Vagnone said the uncertainty over when Old Salem can reopen also played into the decision.
“At this time, Old Salem does not know when it will be able to reopen for the traditional visitor experience,” he said. “In the face of this uncertainty and absence of traditional walk-in and school tours visitors, it was determined that laying off these employees was necessary. These are our friends and none of this is easy.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck here, Old Salem had almost 140 employees.
In March, there was what was described as a temporary layoff of 111 employees. The 33 people let go last week had been among the employees in that temporary layoff, Old Salem officials said.
The 33 lost jobs include two salaried positions and 31 hourly employees.
Currently, officials said, Old Salem has 35 employees at work: 25 full-time salaried employees and 10 hourly staff.
Officials said the 10 hourly staffers were also among those temporarily laid off in March but were subsequently called back. There are still some 68 hourly employees who remain temporarily laid off.
Old Salem stopped normal operations on March 13 as the coronavirus pandemic started forcing the closure of public places all over.
Rich Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem, said the layoffs at Old Salem are another part of the severe downturn that the travel sector of the economy has suffered during the pandemic.
“It is very unfortunate,” Geiger said. “The interpretive experience at Old Salem is very important and is labor-intensive. It is one of our largest attractions. It is going to hurt not having them open.”
It could take until 2022 for recovery to come to the travel sector.
“The hospitality and travel industry has been devastated by COVID-19,” Geiger said. “Restaurants, hotels, attractions and museums have all laid off people. And many restaurants have closed. We haven’t been able to reopen Benton Convention Center and that is difficult.”
In place of the traditional visitor experience in its interpretive buildings, Old Salem undertook a variety of non-traditional ways to get across the early Moravian experience.
Those projects included the creation of an online field-trip series called Old Salem Exploratorium for students and schools, and Sharing History Nerd Alerts on social media linking to the museum’s collection, and a one-stop digital spot to find choice exhibits from Old Salem’s Museum of Early Southern Decorative Art.
Old Salem turned its historic gardens into “victory gardens” to support the Second Harvest Food Bank, and launched a Baking Bread program to provide 250 loaves of bread weekly and other baked goods to Second Harvest.
Old Salem also created the Study South initiative, a period of online and onsite study, research, and experimentation, which will run from July through December of this year. During this period, Old Salem and MESDA will offer several innovative programs, including the Salem Pathways choose-your-own-adventure experience, the Salem Presents online lecture series, the MESDA Summer Scholars Series online learning program, K-12 online and in-classroom outreach, and new digital content about the history of the American South.
Hayes Wauford, the chairman of Old Salem’s board of trustees, said there are a lot of unknowns about reopening: Could the reopening be done safely? Would people still be willing to come and take part in group visits?
At least some needed street and sidewalk work is taking place during the closure, Wauford said. That work by the city is being financed by bonds.
“Obviously, by being closed we are missing revenue,” Wauford said. “It is a large hole that we won’t be able to fill. We are coming back. I’m proud of the leadership team to keep our name out there and weather this storm. We want to do everything we can to be financially responsible and reopen when it is appropriate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.