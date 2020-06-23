The bridge that carries Old Greensboro Road over Brushy Fork will be completely closed as a precaution starting mid-morning today, Winston-Salem officials said, citing fears that drivers could find themselves in a head-on collision in the lane of the bridge that was left open.
As a result, Old Greensboro Road will be closed to through traffic between Waterworks Road and Fifth Street. The bridge will remain closed until further notice. The bridge is on old Greensboro Road a tenth of a mile east of the intersection with Fifth Street.
City officials closed the eastbound lane June 3 after an inspection found that the supporting beams under the eastbound lane have areas that have rusted through. At the time, officials kept the westbound lane open and set up a detour for eastbound traffic.
However, there have been repeated incidents of eastbound vehicles ignoring the detour and using the westbound lane, city officials said.
A detour using New Walkertown Road and Waterworks Road will be posted.
The city is using its emergency procurement authority to expedite a design-and-build contract for the bridge repair, but city officials have no estimate yet of how long that may take because the timetable will depend upon the availability of a contractor.
The bridge was built in 1950. The state inspects bridges on a two-year cycle.
City officials had warned when first closing the eastbound lane that they were worried too many people would try to steer around the closure in the wrong lane. The detour route for that location can be cumbersome depending on where a driver is heading.
The waters of Brushy Creek have contributed to the damage of the bridge, and flood waters routinely pile debris against the underside of the bridge, city officials said.
City traffic counts show that Old Greensboro Road gets about 4,500 cars per day traveling over the section near the bridge.
