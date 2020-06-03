The eastbound lane of the bridge that carries Old Greensboro Road over Brushy Fork has been closed due to the unsafe condition of supporting beams under the eastbound travel lane, Winston-Salem officials said.
The bridge is immediately east of the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Fifth Street.
A detour using New Walkertown Road and Waterworks Road has been posted. Westbound traffic is not affected.
City officials said a recent inspection determined that supporting beams under the eastbound lane have areas that have rusted through.
The city is using its emergency procurement authority to expedite a design-and-build contract for the bridge repair, but city officials have no estimate yet of how long that may take because the timetable will depend upon the availability of a contractor.
