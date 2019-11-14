ASHEBORO — It's a girl.
The N.C. Zoo announced a new addition to the chimpanzee troop, born Tuesday, Nov. 12, to chimp Amy. Both mother and baby are doing well, and the baby started nursing quickly, according to a zoo news release.
No name has been announced yet.
Tuesday's birth is the fifth in the past nine years at the zoo, which is ranked as the most successful Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo for breeding chimps, the release said.
Obi, a baby boy chimp, was born at the zoo on March 18.
The mother, 35-year-old Amy, was born at the N.C. Zoo and is the mother of Gus, born in 2014.
The troop — including big brother Gus — is being respectfully curious about the new infant, zookeepers said. The adult male chimpanzees in this troop are known for being gentle and playful with younger chimps.
The zoo’s chimpanzee troop is one of the largest troops in AZA-accredited zoos in the United States.
"Having two baby chimps born close together is such an exciting time,” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said in the news release. “Our guests will be able to watch them grow and play together and understand why it’s important to save chimpanzees in the wild. We are always thrilled with births at the Zoo because it’s a win for conservation.”
The zoo’s troop now has 16 chimpanzees – 10 females and six males.
