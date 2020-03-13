Reynolda House Museum of American Art has closed temporarily until further notice, the organization said Friday.
There are no known cases of COVID-19 at Reynolda House, the organization said.
Two case of coronavirus have reported in Forsyth County, local health officials say.
The opening of Tiffany Glass: Painting with Color and Light will be delayed, Reynolda House officials said. People with tickets to the Tiffany Glass exhibition at Reynolda House through at least April 15 will be given a refund.
If patrons need to contact the staff at Reynolda House, those staff members will be working remotely.
The gardens and grounds of Reynolda will remain open for visitors to find respite for mind and body, the organization said.
"We are actively exploring opportunities to engage with the community online and invite people to stay connected with us via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and our website," the organization said.
