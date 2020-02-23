Guilford County Sheriff logo with D.H. Rogers

JAMESTOWN – Authorities were investigating a shooting that involved a Guilford County deputy on Sunday.

“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.

The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the Jamestown area Sunday, Poag said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were gathered at near the intersection of Penny Road and Greensboro Road late Sunday evening, according to WGHP/FOX8.

Portions of the area were blocked off as authorities continue to gather information, the TV station reported.

Check back for updates.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082.

Recommended for you

Load comments