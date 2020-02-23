JAMESTOWN – Authorities were investigating a shooting that involved a Guilford County deputy on Sunday.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” said Lori Poag, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. in the Jamestown area Sunday, Poag said.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were gathered at near the intersection of Penny Road and Greensboro Road late Sunday evening, according to WGHP/FOX8.
Portions of the area were blocked off as authorities continue to gather information, the TV station reported.
Check back for updates.
