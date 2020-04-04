Patients get the brunt of attention in any emergency department — they are the patients after all — but the nurses need support, too.
Of the 200 or so people April Robinson is accountable for as the nurse manager for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s adult emergency department, she tries her best to offer support to each one. Especially now, in a pandemic.
“Not just professionally, but personally, too,” she said.
Robinson, 38, gets out of bed at 5:30 a.m. most days, and doesn’t get back in it until much later, “after the dust settles.”
Keeping up with the whirlwind of new information, new guidelines from the hospital, the health department and the CDC is a full-time job in itself. It gets tougher when you’re trying to manage an emergency department.
“I'm tired, yeah,” Robinson said. “Currently, no, I can’t turn it off. It changes so much.”
There is a surge of patients coming. The city is even looking into the possibility of turning the fairgrounds ice rink into a temporary morgue. The state anticipates the peak to come at the end of April. Robinson’s spent weeks, and will spend the coming days, preparing her staff.
“Initially, I knew we would go through it in some form or fashion,” Robinson said. “We survived H1N1 as a team. The worse things get, it’s obvious it’s a lot worse than that.”
So she waits for the floodgates to open, any day now. Her birthday is in a few days. Maybe it won’t all hit on that day. The emergency department is relatively quiet most days now, Robinson said. A departure from its normal, busy self. It’s like a calm before the storm.
“It’s unnerving.”
Like her coworkers, she goes home at night and strips off her hospital clothes before entering her house. No one wants to bring the virus across their doorstep. Shower before you hug your kids or kiss your husband. Robinson’s family is even making sure they don’t all ride in the same vehicle together.
The stress and the nerves don’t stop her from smiling. She’s got a smile on her face when she says they’re worried, that she’s nervous, that she’s tired.
“We still smile! That’s something we can still do,” Robinson said.
