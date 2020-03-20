Novant Health Inc. tightening, as of noon today, its hospital restrictions to allow visitors only for laboring mothers and for patients under age 18.
The restrictions do not apply to individuals seeking care.
Those under 18 can be visited by one parent or guardian, while laboring mothers can have a partner and one birth support person.
Visitors must be healthy (no cough, fever or flu-like symptoms) and be at least age 13 or older unless seeking medical care. Additional exceptions may be granted in special circumstances, such as end-of-life care.
Novant facilities will continue to limit entrances and exits to centralize the foot traffic of patients, visitors and employees, including screening for COVID-19 symptoms.
Hospitals included in the visitor changes are Forsyth, Clemmons, Kernersville, Medical Park, Rowan and Thomasville.
Wake Forest Baptist tightened its visitor restrictions, as of 8 p.m. Friday, to include that most visitors will not be allowed at any of its inpatient facilities. Those hospitals are Davie, High Point, Lexington, Wake Forest Baptist's main campus and Wilkes.
Exceptions are:
* Hospitalized minors (maximum of two family members per day);
* Patients at the end of life (maximum of two family members per day);
* Patients needing help with communication, decision making or mobility; and
* Patients giving birth (maximum of two family members or support people per day).
No visitors under age 12 are allowed, including siblings of patients.
Access is limited to certain entrances at each hospital. All visitors will undergo screening for fever, cough or other symptoms of respiratory illness.
“We know these changes will be difficult, but our responsibility is to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our staff,” said Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.